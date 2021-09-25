CINCINNATI — Art Warren made a pair of appearances in recent days for the Cincinnati Reds as the Napoleon grad pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Thursday against the Washington Nationals.
On Tuesday, Warren faced two batters in a 6-2 loss to the last-place Pirates, striking out one and allowing one hit in the eighth inning. On Thursday, Warren pitched a scoreless ninth in the Reds’ 3-2 setback to the Nationals, striking out two and retiring the side on 12 pitches.
Following a stint on the injured list with a left oblique strain that sidelined the 28-year-old reliever from July 15 to Sept. 18, Warren has pitched four scoreless outings totaling 3.1 innings since returning with seven strikeouts and no walks. On the year, the Napoleon native is 2-0 with Cincinnati in 22 appearances in 2021 with 28 strikeouts, six walks and a 1.53 ERA in 17.2 total innings.
