A nine-run fourth inning gave Wauseon the room it needed to score a win as the Indians left Defiance with a 16-8 win over the Bulldogs in a nine inning high school summer baseball contest on Wednesday night.
With rain coming in around gametime, the teams decided to go with a single nine inning game as opposed to the scheduled doubleheader.
The two teams combined to walk 32 batters in the contest, including 20 from seven Defiance arms in the contest.
“If that was week one, it’s maybe expected or if it’s Wauseon, because it’s only their second game this summer, but for our guys with 22 games under ... there’s no reason for it,” said Defiance coach. “You’ve got to compete and pitching’s the easiest thing in the world. Jack Mortier showed that, he was four, five innings and didn’t throw one off-speed pitch for a strike and threw 72 to 77 and got people out. I’m not really worried, it’s a one night thing.
“You have those nights. Usually they’re not this bad, but this one was.”
The Indians held a 3-1 lead when they exploded for nine runs in the top of the fourth frame. Four consecutive walks plated the first run, which was just the start of trouble for Defiance.
Another run came in after a hit batter, which allowed the Indians to continue to work around the bases. Three more bases loaded walks extended the lead out to 8-1.
Wauseon did get a pair of hits in the frame. Easton Delgado and Connar Penrod both produced runs with singles.
Two more bases loaded walks brought in runs before a double play ended the inning.
Defiance made an effort to get back in the game. The Bulldogs answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Mark Butler hit a two run double, but the inning ended when Jayden Jerger was thrown out at the plate going for a third run.
The fifth saw Defiance slice into the Wauseon lead with three more runs. Jacob Howard lifted a sac fly to score Simeon Sweeney plus a single by Camden Roth brought in Jack Mortier. The final run came in on an error.
The lead was trimmed to 12-8 after Bailey DeTray scored on a Kam’Ron Rivera groundout in the sixth.
Wauseon put the game away with four runs in the top of the ninth. Clay Stump drove in the first run with a single before more trouble on the mound hurt the Bulldogs. After the Stump single, another single, hit batter and walk forced in a run.
“We were down 12-1 and we brought it to 12-8 with guys at first and second with nobody out,” added Held. “That was competing. We’re proud of them for that. That’s one good thing we learned from this, we’re down, you know, a lot, and we get back in the ballgame.”
One final hit batter and a run on a wild pitch ended the scoring for the Indians.
Defiance will return to action for a varsity/JV doubleheader with Perrysburg at home on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.
Wauseon 120 900 004 – 16 10 5
Defiance 001 331 000 – 8 7 0
Record: Wauseon 2-0, Defiance 17-6.
Winning pitcher: Easton Delgado (2 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Connar Penrod, Hunter Nofziger, Sam Krasula, Clay Stump).
Losing pitcher: Mark Butler (2 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Bradyn Shaw, Jacob Howard, Dade Robinson, Jack Mortier, Camden Roth, Evan Brown.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) – Sam Krasula single, double, 3 RBIs; Clay Stump 2 RBIs; Marks 3 RBIs; Easton Delgado 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Connar Penrod 2 singles, RBI. (Defiance) – Mark Butler single, double, 2 RBIs.
