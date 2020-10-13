Division II
Northwest 2 District
Monday, Oct. 19
(12) Rossford (2-16) at (10) Kenton (6-10), 5 p.m.
(11) Lima Bath (5-12) at (6) Bryan (11-8), 5 p.m.
(13) Napoleon (0-17) at (4) Maumee (8-10), 5 p.m.
(8) St. Marys (3-14) at (5) Elida (12-7), 5 p.m.
(9) Defiance (5-14) at (7) Van Wert (6-12), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Kenton-Rossford winner at (1) Toledo Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Bryan-Lima Bath winner vs. Napoleon-Maumee winner at site TBA, 5 p.m.
Elida-St. Marys winner vs. (3) Celina (11-7) at site TBA, 5 p.m.
Defiance-Van Wert winner at (2) Lima Shawnee (13-4), 7:30 p.m.
Division III
Northwest 2 District
Monday, Oct. 19
(13) Montpelier (3-13) at (1) Fairview (18-1), 5 p.m.
(10) Liberty Center (7-11) at (4) Archbold (10-4), 5 p.m.
(7) Otsego (12-8) at (5) Paulding (15-4), 5 p.m.
(9) Delta (8-8) at (6) Swanton (16-4), 5 p.m.
(11) Northwood at (3) Tinora (15-4) at site TBA, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Fairview-Montpelier winner vs. (12) Evergreen (3-16) at site TBA, 5 p.m.
Archbold-Liberty Center winner vs. Paulding-Otsego winner at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Swanton-Delta winner at (2) Millbury Lake (18-2), 5 p.m.
Tinora-Northwood winner at (8) Wauseon (8-8), 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
Northwest 3 District
Tuesday, Oct. 20
(11) North Baltimore (2-15) at (9) Vanlue (8-10), 5 p.m.
(8) Arcadia (10-7) at (6) Columbus Grove (10-9), 5 p.m.
(10) Cory-Rawson (4-15) at (4) Pandora-Gilboa (15-4), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Vanlue-North Baltimore winner at (1) Leipsic (16-2), 5 p.m.
(7) Hopewell-Loudon at (3) New Riegel, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus Grove-Arcadia winner at (2) Miller City (15-2), 5 p.m.
Pandora-Gilboa-Cory-Rawson winner vs. (5) McComb (12-5) at better-seeded team’s site, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest 4 District
Tuesday, Oct. 20
(12) Holgate (1-18) at (11) Edon (1-14), 5 p.m.
(10) Fayette (3-12) at (6) Patrick Henry (6-11), 5 p.m.
(9) Edgerton (4-11) at (2) Hilltop (14-4), 5 p.m.
(8) Pettisville (7-8) at (7) Stryker (7-12), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Holgate-Edon winner at (1) North Central (16-2), 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Fayette winner vs. (4) Antwerp (10-8) at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Hilltop-Edgerton winner vs. (5) Ayersville (7-11) at site TBA, 5 p.m.
Pettisville-Stryker winner vs. (3) Hicksville (11-6) at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest 5 District
Tuesday, Oct. 20
(7) Kalida at (6) Lima Central Catholic (), 5 p.m.
(8) Wayne Trace (7-11) at (5) Crestview (12-5), 5 p.m.
(11) Ottoville (3-15) at (2) Marion Local (15-3), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Kalida-Lima Central Catholic winner at (1) Fort Recovery (16-3), 5 p.m.
(3) Lincolnview (15-1) vs. (9) Delphos St. John’s (3-13) at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne Trace-Crestview winner vs. (4) St. Henry (11-8) at site TBA, 5 p.m.
Marion Local-Ottoville winner vs. (10) Continental (6-14) at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.
