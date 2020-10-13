Division II

Northwest 2 District

Monday, Oct. 19

(12) Rossford (2-16) at (10) Kenton (6-10), 5 p.m.

(11) Lima Bath (5-12) at (6) Bryan (11-8), 5 p.m.

(13) Napoleon (0-17) at (4) Maumee (8-10), 5 p.m.

(8) St. Marys (3-14) at (5) Elida (12-7), 5 p.m.

(9) Defiance (5-14) at (7) Van Wert (6-12), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Kenton-Rossford winner at (1) Toledo Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Bryan-Lima Bath winner vs. Napoleon-Maumee winner at site TBA, 5 p.m.

Elida-St. Marys winner vs. (3) Celina (11-7) at site TBA, 5 p.m.

Defiance-Van Wert winner at (2) Lima Shawnee (13-4), 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Northwest 2 District

Monday, Oct. 19

(13) Montpelier (3-13) at (1) Fairview (18-1), 5 p.m.

(10) Liberty Center (7-11) at (4) Archbold (10-4), 5 p.m.

(7) Otsego (12-8) at (5) Paulding (15-4), 5 p.m.

(9) Delta (8-8) at (6) Swanton (16-4), 5 p.m.

(11) Northwood at (3) Tinora (15-4) at site TBA, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Fairview-Montpelier winner vs. (12) Evergreen (3-16) at site TBA, 5 p.m.

Archbold-Liberty Center winner vs. Paulding-Otsego winner at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Swanton-Delta winner at (2) Millbury Lake (18-2), 5 p.m.

Tinora-Northwood winner at (8) Wauseon (8-8), 7:30 p.m.

Division IV

Northwest 3 District

Tuesday, Oct. 20

(11) North Baltimore (2-15) at (9) Vanlue (8-10), 5 p.m.

(8) Arcadia (10-7) at (6) Columbus Grove (10-9), 5 p.m.

(10) Cory-Rawson (4-15) at (4) Pandora-Gilboa (15-4), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Vanlue-North Baltimore winner at (1) Leipsic (16-2), 5 p.m.

(7) Hopewell-Loudon at (3) New Riegel, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Grove-Arcadia winner at (2) Miller City (15-2), 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa-Cory-Rawson winner vs. (5) McComb (12-5) at better-seeded team’s site, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest 4 District

Tuesday, Oct. 20

(12) Holgate (1-18) at (11) Edon (1-14), 5 p.m.

(10) Fayette (3-12) at (6) Patrick Henry (6-11), 5 p.m.

(9) Edgerton (4-11) at (2) Hilltop (14-4), 5 p.m.

(8) Pettisville (7-8) at (7) Stryker (7-12), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Holgate-Edon winner at (1) North Central (16-2), 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry-Fayette winner vs. (4) Antwerp (10-8) at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Hilltop-Edgerton winner vs. (5) Ayersville (7-11) at site TBA, 5 p.m.

Pettisville-Stryker winner vs. (3) Hicksville (11-6) at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest 5 District

Tuesday, Oct. 20

(7) Kalida at (6) Lima Central Catholic (), 5 p.m.

(8) Wayne Trace (7-11) at (5) Crestview (12-5), 5 p.m.

(11) Ottoville (3-15) at (2) Marion Local (15-3), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Kalida-Lima Central Catholic winner at (1) Fort Recovery (16-3), 5 p.m.

(3) Lincolnview (15-1) vs. (9) Delphos St. John’s (3-13) at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne Trace-Crestview winner vs. (4) St. Henry (11-8) at site TBA, 5 p.m.

Marion Local-Ottoville winner vs. (10) Continental (6-14) at site TBA, 7:30 p.m.

