Bryan earned the number one seed and Defiance the number two seed in Division II, while Ottawa-Glandorf and Tinora earned the top two seeds in Division III as the area’s teams learned their marching orders for the upcoming postseason in Sunday’s draw.
Bryan (17-3) essentially earned the top seed by defeating Defiance 3-1 in a head-to-head regular season matchup. Bryan will host the winner of the Van Wert/St. Marys matchup on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the sectional title.
Defiance (14-4) will host the winner of the Rossford/Toledo Rogers matchup on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m., for a sectional title.
Maumee is the third seed (13-6), while the most intriguing seed is fourth seeded Toledo Central Catholic (9-11). The Irish defeated both Bryan and Defiance in regular season contests. None of the three teams faced Maumee during the regular season.
“After the Ottawa-Glandorf loss (last Thursday), we are ready to refocus and push as hard and as far as we can as a team,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “We are happy with our seeding, but there are a lot of quality teams in our district this year. It’s going to be awesome competition and our focus is just one match at a time, give it all we’ve got and go from there.”
In Division III, Fairview (18-1) earned the number three seed and Patrick Henry, the number four seed, behind Ottawa-Glandorf and number two Tinora (17-2).
“The seeding was pretty close for number two between Fairview and us, but I think we were awarded the two seed because of our tough non-conference schedule,” said Tinora coach Bretta Hagerty. “O-G is very deserving of the number one seed. They play a quality schedule and get it done each and every night. Regardless of where we are seeded, though, we’ve got to play each match and get it done on the court.”
Coincidentally, Fairview will travel to Tinora tomorrow, for the two schools’ first matchup of the season. Both teams are 5-0 in the GMC, so the winner will clinch at least a tie for the GMC crown.
Ottawa-Glandorf chose not to take a bye and will host Delta in the first round of sectionals on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
With a first round win, the Titans would host the winner of Wednesday’s Evergreen/Hicksville contest on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Tinora also chose not to take a bye and will face Delphos Jefferson (5-12) on Wednesday. With a win against Jefferson, Tinora would host Montpelier (2-17) on Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Fairview hosts Liberty Center (5-14) on Wednesday. With a win, Fairview would travel to Tinora to face the Swanton/Wauseon winner for a sectional title on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.
In the other half of the bracket, Patrick Henry (12-4) will host Archbold (7-14) on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that matchup will then travel to Ottawa-Glandorf to face Paulding (11-9) for a sectional title, at 5:30 p.m.
In Division IV in the Napoleon District, Leipsic (19-1) earned the top seed, while Miller City (17-2) earned the number two seed. Those two will square of at Leipsic tomorrow in a regular season contest, with first place in the PCL on the line.
Ottawa Hills (15-5) earned the three seed and Antwerp (11-6) the fourth seed.
“I figured we would get about a fourth seed,” said Antwerp coach Paul Stoll. “The one unknown commodity was Ottawa Hills, because no one in the area in Division IV plays them. Other than that, I know what I’m getting with the rest of the teams.”
Leipsic will host the Holgate/Fayette winner from Tuesday, Oct. 15, for a sectional title on Thursday, Oct. 17. Antwerp will host Edgerton (6-14) at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. With a win there, the Archers would travel to Leipsic to face the winner between Ayersville (5-15) and North Central (11-6), for a sectional title, on Oct. 17.
Miller City will host the Edon (9-6/Stryker (6-13) winner on Thursday, for a sectional crown. Ottawa Hills will host the winner between Hilltop (13-6) and Pettisville (11-8) for a sectional title on Thursday. The times for the Div. IV sectional titles have yet to be determined.
In the Kalida District, the Tuesday winner between Continental (7-12) and Wayne Trace (8-11) will travel to St. Henry to face the top seeded Lady Redskins (18-2) for a sectional crown on Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Also, the winner of the Oct. 15 game between Columbus Grove (10-9) and Delphos St. John’s (3-16) will travel to play number two seeded Ft Recovery, for a sectional crown on Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
In the Bluffton District, the Oct. 15 winner between Kalida (3-17) and Ridgemont (3-11) will travel to top seeded New Bremen (19-1) for an Oct. 17 sectional title matchup at 7:30 p.m. Plus, the Bluffton (11-9)/Pandora-Gilboa (9-10) winner travels to second seeded New Knoxville on Oct. 17, to face the winner of the Marion Local/Upper Scioto Valley contest, for a sectional title at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.