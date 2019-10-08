Division II

Ottawa-Glandorf District

Tuesday, Oct. 15

(9) St. Marys (2-12) at (8) Van Wert (7-11), 5:30 p.m.

(6) Lima Shawnee (12-7) at (5) Elida (11-8), 5:30 p.m.

(14) Toledo Scott (0-8) at (3) Maumee (13-6), 5:30 p.m.

(11) Rossford (4-14) at (10) Toledo Rogers (8-11), 5:30 p.m.

(13) Toledo Woodward (3-15) at (4) Toledo Central Catholic (9-11), 5:30 p.m.

(12) Napoleon (1-18) at (7) Celina (8-12), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

St. Marys-Van Wert winner at (1) Bryan (17-3), 7:30 p.m.

Rossford-Toledo Rogers winner at (2) Defiance (14-4), 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Defiance District

Wednesday, Oct. 16

(10) Archbold (7-14) at (4) Patrick Henry (17-4), 5:30 p.m.

(13) Delta (4-15) at (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (17-2), 5:30 p.m.

(9) Hicksville (7-12) at (7) Evergreen (10-9), 5:30 p.m.

(12) Delphos Jefferson (5-12) at (2) Tinora (17-2), 5:30 p.m.

(6) Wauseon (11-9) at (5) Swanton (14-5), 5:30 p.m.

(11) Liberty Center (4-14) at (3) Fairview (19-1), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Archbold-Patrick Henry winner vs. (8) Paulding (11-9) at highest seeded team, 5:30 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson-Tinora winner vs. (14) Montpelier (2-17) at highest seeded team, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV

Napoleon District

Tuesday, Oct. 15

(13) Holgate (1-17) at (12) Fayette (2-17), 5:30 p.m.

(9) Edgerton (6-14) at (4) Antwerp (11-6), 5:30 p.m.

(11) Ayersville (5-15) at (7) North Central (12-7), 5:30 p.m.

(10) Stryker (6-13) at (8) Edon (10-6), 5:30 p.m.

(6) Pettisville (11-8) at (5) Hilltop (13-6), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Holgate-Fayette winner at (1) Leipsic (18-1), 7:30 p.m.

Pettsiville-Hilltop winner vs. (3) Ottawa Hills (15-5) at Miller City, 5:30 p.m.

Stryker-Edon winner at (1) Miller City (17-2), 7:30 p.m.

Kalida District

Tuesday, Oct. 15

(9) Continental (7-13) at (8) Wayne Trace (8-11), 5:30 p.m.

(13) Lima Perry (1-11) at (4) Convoy Crestview (17-3), 6 p.m.

(12) Lima Temple Christian at (6) Parkway (8-12), 5:30 p.m.

(11) Delphos St. Johns (3-16) at (7) Columbus Grove (10-9), 5:30 p.m.

(10) Ottoville (4-14) at (5) Lima Central Catholic (13-5), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Continental-Wayne Trace winner at (1) St. Henry (18-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ottoville-Lima Central Catholic winner vs. (3) Lincolnview (18-2) at Fort Recovery, 5:30 p.m.

Delphos St. Johns-Columbus Grove winner at (2) Fort Recovery (15-4), 7:30 p.m.

Bluffton District

Tuesday, Oct. 15

(12) Ridgemont (3-14) at (11) Kalida (3-17), 5:30 p.m.

(7) Ada (8-9) at (6) Arlington (9-12), 5:30 p.m.

(13) Waynesfield-Goshen (3-14) at (4) Minster (12-7), 5:30 p.m.

(10) Hardin Northern (7-11) at (9) Cory-Rawson (5-11), 5:30 p.m.

(8) Pandora-Gilboa (9-10) at (6) Bluffton (11-9), 5:30 p.m.

(14) Upper Scioto Valley (1-16) at (3) Marion Local (10-10), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ridgemont-Kalida winner at (1) New Bremen (19-1), 7:30 p.m.

Hardin Northern-Cory-Rawson winner at (2) New Knoxville (14-5), 7:30 p.m.

