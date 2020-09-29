Faced with the possibility of heading to a fifth set, Bryan was able to close out Defiance with a 4-0 run in the closing fourth set to score a 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24 win on Monday over an improving Defiance squad.
“The inexperience of the team comes out when we play in high-pressure moments,” admitted Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “We make errors that are not forced by the other team. So, the more the girls work and play and learn from that, the stronger they are going to be.”
Bryan (No. 19 D-II OHSVCA) has now won three in a row and five of six to get back to even on the season (6-6).
Defiance was looking for a win in the fourth game to set up the all-important fifth, but Bryan came up with a final run to cut off the Bulldogs. Defiance took a 24-22 lead after Lilly Lacey powered her way for a kill through a Bryan block, but that would be the final point Defiance would score in the contest.
Abby Fernihough made sure Bryan won the serve back when she kept the ball in in the sideline. The Bears then tied the game on the next point when McKendry Semer and Paige Kunsman combined for a block. With the score now tied, Defiance used its final timeout.
“Defiance did a great job of playing defense against us,” said Bryan coach Melanie Reinhart. “It started to take the game over a little bit. We stepped up there at the end.”
Once played resumed, a ball out of play on a block gave Bryan the opportunity to win. That opportunity came on a set from Kunsman, who got over the net for the final point and the win.
It was that kind of night for the Bulldogs. After dropping the first game, they took a 10-7 lead in the second. Bryan was able to battle back and eventually lead after Gwen Spengler served up a pair of aces.
“Gwen is our best server,” stated Reinhart. “That’s why when we start serving, we have her serving. She has a really nice serve. That’s our best rotation. We have our best hitters in the front and our best defenders in the back.”
Late mistakes by the Bears made it close, but Bryan held on to win, 25-22.
“We just waited too long to come back,” Williams set of the early games. “The scores were competitive, we just had too many errors.”
The Bulldogs were able to close out the third game. In a 20-all tie, Grayce Jones came up with a play at the net to spark Defiance. Kendall Black added a tip and Kaitlyn Parrish served an ace to force a Bryan timeout at 23-20. The Bears did get a point back when Defiance hit a ball out of play, but that would be the final point in the game for the Bears. A ball in the net and a four-hit call closed out the win for Defiance.
“We honestly let up a little bit,” Reinhart said of the third game. “We had a two game cushion and we went through the motions.”
Defiance opened the night by winning the freshman and JV contests. The Bulldogs (4-9) visit Findlay tonight.
At Defiance
Bryan def. Defiance 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24
Bryan (6-6) – McKendry Semer 4 aces, 9 kills, 12 digs, 5 blocks; Gwen Spengler 5 aces, 15 digs; Abby Fernihough 3 aces, 6 kills, 10 digs; Jordan Beck 22 assists.
Defiance (4-9) – Lilly Lacey 9 kills, 2 blocks, 21 digs, 17 assists; Kinley Maynard 5 kills, 4 digs; Kendall Black 17 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Graicen Siler 7 kills, 7 digs; Grayce Jones 6 kills, 9 digs, 13 assists; Joanna Schlatter 4 kills, 7 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 3 aces, 31 digs, 2 assists; Madilyn Coler 15 digs; Alyssa Valle 15 digs.
