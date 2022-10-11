HICKSVILLE — When it comes to Hicksville volleyball, senior Molly Crall isn’t just a good volleyball player. She’s a historic one.
No one in the history of the Aces volleyball program has ever reached 1,000 kills and earlier this season she reached it. She became the program’s all-time leading kills leader before she even became a senior. And next year she’ll play NCAA Division I volleyball at Wisconsin-Green Bay.
A player like this is unprecedented for a Hicksville volleyball program that has only ever won one conference title in its history, but Crall has been that player because of her endless commitment to that program.
From a young age, Crall knew that she wanted to play volleyball for the Aces. In elementary school she was the water girl for her sister Aubrie’s team, who played under Samantha Savage.
Savage could see then the desire that the younger Crall had.
“You could just tell how much Molly wanted to be around the older girls and the sport,” Savage said. “And she was very excited to help out the big girls when she was little.”
Savage left Hicksville in 2014 for personal reasons, never getting to see Crall rise through the ranks.
But when she came back to coaching at Edgerton in 2018 it didn’t take long for her to notice the former Hicksville water girl from four years prior.
“When I started coaching at Edgerton, I knew the name Molly Crall,” Savage said of Crall who has led her teams in kills all four years as a varsity player. “As a freshman she was a force to be reckoned with on the court, even amongst all the upperclassmen.”
Crall was able to achieve success early on because though she was intimidated by being expected to play a big role early on, she didn’t let that dictate her play on the court.
“Being the only freshman on varsity to start it was really intimidating because I had to make sure that I was competing for a spot and not playing down,” Crall said. “There was definitely a lot of pressure on me, but I had some great people to help me out with all of that.”
One of those people that helped her out certainly knew the feeling of being a young player amidst a sea of veterans.
Her brother Garrett Crall played three years of varsity football at Hicksville before becoming a preferred walk-on at Division I Wyoming where he played significant minutes as a redshirt freshman. She saw the hard work that it took for him just to get to a Division I college and that certainly rubbed off on her.
“I watched my brother when he went through playing in college and that influenced me and showed me that if I really love the sport and want to be great at it, I have to work hard,” Crall said. “So I tried my best at everything I did, I always went to practice, spent time working on volleyball at home and I never took the easy way out.”
It didn’t take long for others to notice Crall’s ability on the court too, and it resulted in her being named a first-team all-GMC as a sophomore. The numbers spoke for themselves. As a freshman Crall led the Aces with 222 kills. As a sophomore she had 324.
Going into Crall’s junior season, Savage was hired back as the head volleyball coach at Hicksville. Only having an outsiders look at what Crall was capable of though, Savage wasn’t sure what her motivation was.
She found out pretty quickly.
“When I was the opposing coach I knew that she had talent and it was just like ‘I wonder what she is going to do with that, if she’s going to go further.’” Savage said. “Once I was able to start coaching her, I knew instantly she had the passion.”
In that junior season, Crall transitioned from being the underclassman phenom with a lot of talent, to a leader in more ways than just one.
“She’s learned so much about reading the other side of the court, where the setters and hitters are at, what defenses they are playing and she’s talking to everybody else,” Savage said. “So I’ve said a couple of times ‘we heard Molly say that this happened on the left side so make sure you guys listen.’”
“Last year during the preseason, when we had our meeting and then we started summer stuff, she’s the first one in the gym, she’s setting stuff up. She’s a junior, usually freshmen are setting things up but she’s helping them make sure that we start on time,” Savage continued.
Going into her sophomore season, Crall took it upon herself to improve her defensive game. It showed, as she led the team in digs with 228 and saw her digs per set improve from 0.8 to 3.1.
“I’ve worked really hard at my back row skills. I have my parents go outside and just throw balls at me all the time and I pass them up so being able to lead the team in digs and just being comfortable playing in the back row has helped a lot,” Crall said. “Being able to get the ball up and knowing Aubrie will set the ball is reassuring.”
Aubrie Baird is the teams setter and just recently eclipsed the 1,000 assists mark as a junior.
Crall and Savage both attribute part of her leadership ability and ability to become a more all-around player to her club volleyball experience.
She has played club volleyball since eighth grade but this past summer Crall’s club team named Team Pineapple, which included several of the local area’s best players including Fairview’s Paige Ricica and Hilltop’s Gabby Rodriguez, made a trip to nationals in Orlando, Florida.
Crall cites this as one of her favorite volleyball memories and one that helped her raise her game going into her senior season.
Raising her game from her junior to senior season was always going to be difficult considering she was coming off her second-straight first team all-GMC selection. She led the team in kills for a third-straight season and in digs for a second-season and her team was on the rise too.
As a sophomore, Hicksville fell in district semifinals. Last year they reached district finals before falling to top-seeded Hilltop.
But this season, at five kills per set and 3.7 digs per set, she is on pace to get the most kills and digs she’s ever had in a season and her team is 17-2, state ranked and the number one team in their Division IV district.
And though the team is already up there as one of the best teams in school history — they want more.
“Getting to district finals last year was really exciting, but I think it has definitely encouraged all of us to really want to keep pushing this year,” Crall said. “We’ve put in a lot of time during the summer so it’s really nice being able to see our work paid off but we know that we are going to have to keep working.”
Helping the Aces get to this point have been two other seniors alongside Crall as Lynae Poling, Lindsay Bergman and Crall have played with each other since elementary school.
Poling, who is second on the team with 132 kills, has seen her kills per set numbers increase from 1.4 to 2.2 this season while Lindsay Bergman has seen her digs per set numbers go from under one per set to 2.7 this season.
“Lindsay is the personality of the team and she’s improved a ton this year. Last year, she was just a front row player for us and this year she is playing all the way around,” Savage said. “And Lynae is a sweet, quiet young lady and you wouldn’t think she’d hurt a fly. But last year she was hitting balls hard and her teammates were like ‘woah where did that come from?’ She’s been more aggressive this season and I think she feels more comfortable as well at that outside position.”
But as Crall's historic career begins to wind down and her kills record, currently sitting at 1,174, becomes set in history. Her biggest impact won't be that of the all-time Hicksville season she and her fellow seniors helped foster, it will be the atmosphere she helped foster for the future, one that is centered around passion for a game and using that to propel a team to new heights, no matter the cost.
“Molly is someone that everyday is stepping up and she’s not afraid to be the first person to do anything. Whether she’s uncomfortable doing it or not, she’s there, she’s still going to try,” Savage said. “It’s really nice to have someone take that charge because it does take a little bit off your shoulders when you have someone that is a natural born leader. Hopefully these underclassmen see that and take that with them.”
