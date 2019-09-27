BRYAN — One year ago, on the final league contest of the season, Bryan was playing for the chance to gain a co-championship with Wauseon. However, the Golden Bears fell to Evergreen and ended up finishing third at 5-2, while Evergreen shared the league crown with Wauseon.
Thus, with the loss of just two starters, the Bryan team set a goal to claim the NWOAL title, this year. But things didn’t start out well for Bryan, which started out 1-2.
To make matters worse, in the NWOAL opener against Archbold, senior libero Gwen Spengler went down with an injury. Facing adversity, that’s when Bryan started to turn its season around.
“(To fill the void), I had to move from defensive specialist to libero and two girls who usually don’t play much, came in,” said senior Kelly Miller. “We had to really depend on each other and we found our team chemistry that day.”
Spengler suffered a cut on her chin and missed the final four sets of the Archbold contest, which Bryan prevailed, in five sets. The final game of the contest went overtime with Bryan winning, 18-16.
Whetro has played every contest since. After the team suffered a non-league setback to Toledo Central Catholic in its next game, Bryan has become the hottest team in the area.
The Golden Bears are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are 5-0 in the NWOAL and 13-3 overall.
“We have an early tough schedule and lost to GMC teams Tinora and Fairview (who have a combined record of 26-3) our first two games,” said Bryan coach Melanie Reinhart. “We won’t get the chance to play them again because they’re smaller schools, but the way we’re playing right now, if we could, we’d like to play those two teams again.”
Among the wins was a four set thriller over Defiance (13-3) on Monday, with the fourth game going into overtime before Bryan won, 29-27.
“What has helped us this year is that will all of the close games we have won, we know how to push through close games and finish,” said senior outside hitter Jess Robb. “Our defense has really improved and was a big reason why we were able to beat Defiance recently. The defense played an amazing game and never gave up on the ball. They were able to get the ball back up to our setter Courtney (Whetro). Defiance then had trouble, because we have so many strong hitters we could go to.”
Three starting seniors, outside hitter Robb, setter Whetro and defensive specialist Kelly Miller, along with substitutes Makenna Turner, a defensive specialist and middle hitter Grace Rohrer, are a big reason why Bryan is having a very successful season. All five are strong senior leaders.
About to reach one of the their goals, the Bears are on the verge of winning a league title. The squad is 5-0 in the NWOAL with two games left and holds a one-game lead over Patrick Henry, a team it has already beaten.
Robb, mainly a front row player, is fourth in the six-county area in blocks (50) and eighth in the area in kills. She also leads her team in serve percentage, at 95 percent. She can also help set up her teammates for kills, going 27-27 in setting. Robb is the only player on the squad who plans to play in college. She will be going to Trine University next year, majoring in early age education.
Along with Robb, junior middle blocker Abby Fernihugh is seventh in the area in kills (144) and fourth in blocks, while McKendry Semer is 21st in the area in kills (126). Semer also is third on the team in blocks (26).
“What helps our hitters do so well with kills and blocks, as well as our defense getting to balls in the back row is because we have so many good hitters to go up against in practice,” said Bryan coach Melanie Reinhart. “They push each other in practice and that helps them in the games. Also, (assistant coach Karen) Meister helps a lot with getting the defense ready to play. They have the mindset to come out and play hard.”
Of the other seniors, versatile setter Whetro is tied for third in the area in assists (401). In addition, she is third on the team in service aces (20), fourth in blocks (19) and fifth in digs (83). She also gets an occasional kill (37) and had four against Defiance. Whetro is in her second year as the starting setter.
“For most of the hitters, I have a good connection because I’ve played with most of them since junior high,” Whetro said. “I struggle at times with my sets to Fernihugh, because she is a transfer from Arizona. But for the most part, we’re doing okay.”
Miller is second on the team in aces (30), second in numbers of successful serves received and is fourth in digs (130).
“The big thing for me has been in learning to cover (tipped blocks),” Miller said. “But I’ve been working hard at it for awhile and now, I know how to read the (opponents’) hitters.”
Turner has played limited minutes and sets, 10, but still had an impact in the Defiance game. As a senior on senior night, she started and in the first set, was 4-4 in serve receive and collected two digs.
“For each team we are about to play, each one of us pcicks something we are going to work on for that game,” Tuner said. “and I have to be ready, because I never inow when coach might call on me to go in. The big thing was that two of us who don’t play a whole lot started and we won that first game, so I think that really propelled us to get the win over Defiance.”
Rohrer, who has only played in 10 sets all season, alsao got the start against Defiance. She came up big, with two kills in that first set that she played in.
“When I went in, my teammates had confidence in me and that helped me be confident.”
Bryan can clinch at least a tie for the NWOAL title on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a win at Delta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.