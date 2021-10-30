The 2021 senior Tinora volleyball class is one that will go down in the history books.
Made up of six players (Makenna Reetz, Macey Schlosser, Kjerstin Scott, Emma Chafins, Brooklyn Reineke, Quinn Horn), the Rams have seen the riches of their program’s past success, with the team making it to the state semifinals in 2018 and winning the GMC for a second straight season as sophomores in 2019.
But last season, behind a very talented group of seniors in the class of 2020, they hit a snag, losing the GMC title to Fairview. Even with that disappointment, the team still won a district championship.
That team lost five talented seniors, and some weren’t sure that they could repeat the success of prior years in the 2021 campaign. This senior class, however, wanted to do everything they possibly could to make sure that didn’t ring true.
Led by Quinn Horn, a commit to NCAA Division III Muskingum University, the senior group matched the 2020 squad and more, winning a GMC title over Fairview and beating a one-loss Lake team in five sets in Wednesday’s D-III district finals for their second straight regional trip.
The journey to this point started when the group played together in elementary school, and it has led to the moment they are still enduring right now. But before anyone can win championships on the big stage of varsity volleyball, they have to put in the work when no one is watching.
“I remember back when (Brooklyn Reineke’s) sister Aubrey was playing and I was coaching there looking over at the side gym, who did I see, the two little sisters that were tagging along, Quinn and Brooklyn and my goodness they never put the ball down,” Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty said.
Reineke and Horn have been two of the team’s leaders throughout their run and it doesn’t take long to see why.
Horn leads the team in aces (39), serve percentage (93.2), kills (311), digs (273) and serve receive (94 percent).
Being an all-around player is something very valuable to Horn.
“I want to be a leader out there, I want to show that I am going to help you guys, I am going to get you through these tough matches, I’m going to be the one they lean on,” Horn said. “So being able to serve, pass, swing and play defense is very meaningful to me because I have put in the work for it and I have seen the results and the girls really trust me so it is great.”
“I know if we didn’t have one of them we wouldn’t be the same because it is like a family out there,” Horn said. “Having them by my side I know we wouldn’t be able to accomplish as much as we have.”
Reineke has also been a key cog in the senior class and a direct line to offensive success of Horn and Makenna Reetz (186 kills, 40.6 kill percentage). She leads the team in assists this season with 651 and got her 1,000th assist in a win against Ayersville.
Reineke comes from a family with a deep history in Tinora volleyball. She is the fourth sibling to play for the Rams and doing what she and her team have done this season has made everything come full circle for her.
“I used to be the one going to watch them play and cheer them on and now we have switched the roles and now they are coming to my games and cheering me on,” Reineke said.
“The thing that I knew and that I heard and that I kept seeing wasn’t about where she was at when she was younger but that she was putting the work in. That just separates so many people,” Hagerty said. “To me when she was younger what I saw was that she was putting the time in and she did it on a daily basis at her house.”
That type of dedication is the reason why the Rams were able to do what even last year’s team couldn’t.
Accomplishments like that aren’t done by individuals, though. It took a whole senior class that saw the Rams go to the state final four as freshman to be able to get them to where they are now and what they are doing now started as freshmen.
“That entire senior class, they all have at the core of them not just a work ethic, but what it means to be a good teammate and what it means to put the program first,” Hagerty said. “The very first summer when they came in we were working out, there were kids that were still weren’t done, that were lagging behind, that needed motivation and they stayed. They helped them through and they were not going to leave until that last one was done. They are together. They are a unit and they understand what it takes to be a team.”
It doesn’t only extend to the court or the weight room either. The bond that this team has, reaches many more corners than just volleyball.
“There is just a lot of really good leadership. They are a part of the student council, they are a part of National Honors Society, they are that classmate that is a good citizen in the school. So it extends what they do and their leadership extends into the school in their everyday walk there at Tinora,” Hagerty said.
Throughout all the winning and all of the good things that this senior class has been able to do, the most important thing to them is the relationships they have made.
“There are six of us seniors and I absolutely love it. They have been my best friends on and off the court,” explained Reineke. “We have always been super close ever since elementary and fourth grade when we started biddy volleyball and it is just great to have them and make those friendships on and off the court.”
Make no mistake though, the Rams like the winning too and it is something that Horn especially has made a priority in her time at Tinora.
“I just want to be known as the girl who helped lead the team to an amazing season and we were losing a lot of seniors the year before, ‘’ Horn said. “I want to be the one that is leading them to another great season when we have been told that we are probably not going to do as great as we were the year before. I want to be the one that leads them through that.”
This senior class will get at least one more game together in a Division III regional semifinal tilt against Castalia Margaretta at Lake on Thursday.
But no matter when it all comes to an end, this will be a group of girls that did exactly what they set out to do, defying doubts and leaving a legacy on the Tinora volleyball program that will never be forgotten.
