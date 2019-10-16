ANTWERP — Edgerton stunned Antwerp with a five set victory, 25-10, 25-20, 15-25, 27-29, 15-10 in the sectional tournament at Antwerp on Tuesday night.
Alyvia DeVore led the Bulldogs going 21-22 serving with 17 digs while Alyssa Fuller was a perfect 14-14 serving with nine kills and 19 digs.
Edgerton advances to take on Ayersville in the sectional finals at Leipsic on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The Pilots advanced with a five set victory over North Central, 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 15-7.
Holgate will take on Leipsic in the late matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. after the Tigers downed Fayette, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18 at Fayette.
Laura Nienberg had 12 kills and 21 digs for Holgate while Rylie Schuller also chipped in with 12 kills and three blocks.
At Antwerp
Edgerton def. Antwerp, 25-10, 25-20, 15-25, 27-29, 15-10
Edgerton (8-15) — Emma Siebenaler 20 kills, 6 digs; Lydia Adams 14 kills, 7 blocks; Heaven Imm 14 kills, 18 digs; Ally Cape 23 assists, 17 digs; Rylei Moreno 12 assists, 7 digs; Faith Herman 8 assists, 3 blocks; Coral Picillo 33 digs; Madison Smith 12 digs; Sadie Walther 5 blocks; Casey Leppelmeier 4 blocks.
Antwerp (13-8) — Alyvia DeVore 21-22 serving, 17 digs; Alyssa Fuller 14-14 serving, 9 kills, 19 digs; Astianna Coppes 21 kills, 20 digs; Lydia Brewer 12 digs; Madison Boesch 13-15 serving; Karsyn Brumett 41 assists, 20-21 serving.
At North Central
Ayersville def. North Central, 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 15-7
Ayersville (7-15) — No statistics.
North Central (14-9) — Kendal Bonney 16 kills, 7 blocks, 10 digs; Madison Brown 5 kills, 17 assists, 6 digs; Kassidy Faler 12 digs; Erin Elser 4 aces.
At Fayette
Holgate def. Fayette, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18
Holgate (2-21) — Laura Nienberg 12 kills, 21 digs; Rylie Schuller 12 kills, 3 blocks; Carissa Meyer 7 kills; Jessie Thome 5 kills, 9 digs, 10-10 serving, 3 aces; Bailey Izor 10 assists, 13 digs, 4 aces; Bria Tijerina 17 digs, 39-40 serve receive; Olivia Blaker 9 digs; Lexa Schuller 19 assists.
Fayette (2-21) — No statistics.
At Edon
Stryker def. Edon, 36-34, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23
Stryker (8-15) — Mackenzie Cadwell 35-41 hitting, 15 kills; Kalista Blevins 28-31 hitting, 14 kills; Kinsey Myers 19 assists, 3 aces; Haylee Fulk 15 assists, 5 aces; Sage Woolace 40 digs; Emilyanne Cox 19 digs.
Edon (12-8) — Riley Bloir 10 digs, 17 kills; Claire Radabaugh 10 digs, 18 assists, 3 kills; Alex Jacoby 4 digs; Zoe Maier 5 digs, 11 assists; Alea Brandt 3 aces, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 4 kills; Brooklyn Morris 7 kills, 5 blocks; Emily Kissinger 8 digs; Ashley Kaylor 7 digs; Carlie Kiess 8 digs, 8 kills.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. Pettisville, 25-12, 25-22, 29-27
Pettisville (13-11) — Danielle King 10-12 serving, 7 kills, 17 digs; Ryeana Klopfenstein 6 kills, 20 digs; Anneli Shaw 11 digs; Mikayla Graber 12-13 serving, 3 aces, 11 assists; Megan King 7-7 serving; Karsen Pursel 9-9 serving; Paris Coopshaw 8 digs.
Hilltop (16-8) — Kendall Roth 11-11-serving, 24-29 hitting, 11 kills; Katelynn Smith 8-9 serving, 11-11 hitting, 5 kills; Morgan Norden 8-9 serving, 10 digs, 11-14 hitting; Arleigh Van Arsdalen 25-26 serving, 3 aces, 52-52 setting, 16 assists; Taryn Grant 13-15 serving, 16 digs, 22-26 hitting,7 kills; Gabby Rodriguez 29-33 hitting, 10 kills, 3 blocks.
At Columbus Grove
Columbus Grove def. Delphos st. John’s, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20
Delphos St John’s (3-20) — No statistics.
Columbus Grove (13-11) — Angel Schneider 16-17 hitting, 5 kills; Alayna Ricker 10-10 serving, 14-16 hitting, 5 kills, 8 digs; Lauren Beroth 19-19 serving, 3 aces, 15-17 hitting, 7 kills, 15 assists; Meghan Blankemeyer 13-16 hitting, 6 kills; Emily Ridinger 13-14 serving, 3 aces; Becca Choi 9-10 serving, 10 assists; Abigail Gladwell 7-8 serving, 20 digs; Sara Dipnarine 11-13 serving, 11-13 hitting, 4 kills.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Continental, 20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 15-8
Continental (7-17) — No statistics.
Wayne Trace (11-12) — Katie Stoller 16-18 serving, 3 aces, 42 assists, 12digs; Katrinas Stoller 19-21 serving, 5 kills, 17 digs; Kylie Pfeiffer 13-17 serving, 3 aces; Miriam Sinn 15-16 serving, 31 digs; Morgan Hefner 19-21 serving, 10 kills, 5 digs; Rachel Stoller 19-20 serving, 14 kills, 4 blocks; Gracie Shepherd 12 kills, 3 blocks.
At Kalida
Kalida def. Ridgemont 25-19, 25-16, 25-18
Ridgemont (5-14) - No stats.
Kalida (4-19) - Brooke Vennekotter 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; Lydia Vorst 1 kill, 1 block; Brooke Siefker 1 kill; Carlee Recker 1 kill, 1 dig; Grace Klausing 4 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Emily Buss 1 kill, 1 ace; Brooke Erhart 1 kill, 2 blocks; Katelyn Kahle 3 digs.
At Bluffton
Bluffton def. Pandora-Gilboa, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20
Pandora-Gilboa (12-11) - No stats.
Bluffton (12-11) - Kyle Stackhouse 18 kills; Libby Schaadt 7 kills; Haelyn Bischoff 7 kills, 2 aces; Skyler Scoles 32 assists; Taylor Schwab 20 digs; Kylie Monday 12 digs, 2 blocks; Cara Young 11 digs.
Division II
At Celina
Celina def. Napoleon, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.
Napoleon (1-21) - No stats.
Celina (11-12) - No stats.
