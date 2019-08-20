FINDLAY — Defiance came up short in its season opener Monday against perennial power Liberty-Benton, falling to the Eagles, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.
Seniors Janelle Bryant and Kaylee Brashear each tallied 12 kills for Defiance (0-1), which couldn’t break through against last year’s Division III regional runners-up.
“Liberty-Benton has a tough, solid team,” explained DHS mentor Jolene Williams. “Our girls hung right in there with them and I am so proud of how hard they worked. Even though we took a loss tonight, the girls proved how hard they could fight and it makes us very excited for what is to come.”
Tori Vukadinovich tallied 32 digs for the Bulldogs while Brashear added 26. Defiance will return to action on Saturday with an 11 a.m. contest against Eastwood.
At Liberty-Benton
Liberty-Benton def. Defiance, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Defiance (0-1) — Abby Elwood 9-10 hitting; Kaylee Brashear 30-34 hitting, 12 kills, 9-10 serving, 26 digs; Kendall Black 11-12 hitting, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Janelle Bryant 29-31 hitting, 12 kills, 13-14 serving, 3 aces, 5 blocks, 20 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 15-15 serving, 32 digs, 4 assists; Jordan Davis 3 blocks, 12 digs, 27 assists; Courtney Daeger 4 blocks; Ashley Tettenhorst 10 digs.
Liberty-Benton (1-0) — No statistics.
Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 25-20, 25-15.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-20, 25-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.