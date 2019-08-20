FINDLAY — Defiance came up short in its season opener Monday against perennial power Liberty-Benton, falling to the Eagles, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.

Seniors Janelle Bryant and Kaylee Brashear each tallied 12 kills for Defiance (0-1), which couldn’t break through against last year’s Division III regional runners-up.

“Liberty-Benton has a tough, solid team,” explained DHS mentor Jolene Williams. “Our girls hung right in there with them and I am so proud of how hard they worked. Even though we took a loss tonight, the girls proved how hard they could fight and it makes us very excited for what is to come.”

Tori Vukadinovich tallied 32 digs for the Bulldogs while Brashear added 26. Defiance will return to action on Saturday with an 11 a.m. contest against Eastwood.

At Liberty-Benton

Liberty-Benton def. Defiance, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Defiance (0-1) — Abby Elwood 9-10 hitting; Kaylee Brashear 30-34 hitting, 12 kills, 9-10 serving, 26 digs; Kendall Black 11-12 hitting, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Janelle Bryant 29-31 hitting, 12 kills, 13-14 serving, 3 aces, 5 blocks, 20 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 15-15 serving, 32 digs, 4 assists; Jordan Davis 3 blocks, 12 digs, 27 assists; Courtney Daeger 4 blocks; Ashley Tettenhorst 10 digs.

Liberty-Benton (1-0) — No statistics.

Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 25-20, 25-15.

Freshmen: Defiance, 25-20, 25-20.

