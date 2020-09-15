PAULDING — With a tough matchup on the front line in Paulding’s Sadie Estle and Leigha Egnor, Defiance battled gamely during Monday evening’s non-conference matchup but ultimately fell short to the one-loss Panthers in four sets.
Following a 25-23 first set that went Paulding’s way, the Bulldogs (2-6) came alive and had to rally to do so early. Following an Estle kill, the Panthers (7-1) took a 4-1 lead in the set and eventually went up 6-2 before going on a major run.
Aces from Egnor and senior Jalynn Parrett helped the Panthers take control, going up 14-7 on a Maggie Manz kill before a Defiance spike went out of bounds for the largest Paulding lead of the set at 15-7.
That was when the youthful Bulldogs found their spark as a Graicen Siler kill ended a long rally.
A Kinley Maynard kill and the front-line duo of Joanna Schlatter and Kendall Black teamed up for a major block to turn the tide before kills by Black and sophomore Lilly Lacey brought the Bulldogs even closer at 16-15.
The comeback came complete with an ace from junior libero Kaitlyn Parrish to tie things up at 16-all and the Bulldogs never trailed again in the set, knotting the match up at one set apiece.
“I was very proud of the girls, especially Kendall Black. She was one for one with Sadie Estle in just about everything,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “They’re both very smart players. I feel like our defense just played really well tonight. They did a good job.”
Paulding pulled away in the second set as Parrett capped off a 25-17 third set with consecutive aces to go up 2-1 in the match.
“We lost some of our energy there (after winning the first set),” explained first-year Paulding coach Sydney Collins. “That’s something big for us, our energy is what makes our team. Luckily we have some fighters on our team and we were able to come back.”
Defiance still found a way to battle through in the final set on Monday evening, despite the eventual setback. The Bulldogs took an 8-4 lead on a combined block from Siler and Lacey while sophomore Kinley Maynard had a pair of key spikes for kills and Black slammed home a kill for a 15-12 DHS lead.
From that point on, the hosts took control with four of the next five points, including a kill from Egnor on a set from Estle to tie things up at 16-16 and force a DHS timeout.
The Paulding point streak stretched to six in a row at a point as a missed dig put the Panthers up 20-16 late in the set.
Black fought valiantly to keep the Bulldogs in it with a kill to bring Defiance back to 20-19.
A clutch kill a few points later by Estle just inside the sideline in front of the DHS bench brought Paulding even closer to a win at 23-20. Defiance got as close as 23-22 when Schlatter and Lacey blocked a Paulding spike at the net.
However, a double-hit by the Bulldogs and an unsuccessful block on a Gabbie Stallbaum spike were Defiance’s undoing as Paulding defended home court.
Black finished with a team-best 16 kills in the loss for Defiance, along with 10 digs, while Lacey racked up 11 kills, 21 digs and 24 assists. Parrish added 36 digs while Grayce Jones had 14 digs and 14 assists.
Estle was tops in the offensive department for the Panthers with 14 kills and three blocks while Parrett and Egnor added eight and five kills, respectively. Claire Schweller tallied 20 assists while Janae Pease recorded 17 digs.
Both squads will face key league contests up next with Paulding facing Lincolnview (6-0) in its Northwest Conference opener while Defiance (1-2 WBL) will travel to Elida (4-3, 1-2 WBL) on Thursday.
At Paulding
Paulding def. Defiance, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22
Defiance (2-6) — Kendall Black 16 kills, 44-48 hitting, 17-18 serving, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Lilly Lacey 32-36 hitting, 11 kills, 9-10 serving, 21 digs, 24 assists; Graicen Siler 14-18 hitting, 4 kills, 4 blocks; Grayce Jones 8-15 hitting, 20-20 serving, 14 digs, 14 assists; Joanna Schlatter 13-15 hitting, 3 kills; Kinley Maynard 21-23 hitting, 3 kills; Kaitlyn Parrish 14-14 serving, 36 digs; Madilyn Coler 16-18 serving, 29 digs; Alyssa Valle 14 digs.
Paulding (7-1) — Sadie Estle 14 kills, 3 blocks, 12-12 serving, 9 digs; Jalynn Parrett 8 kills, 2 aces, 18 digs, 16-16 serve receive; Leigha Egnor 5 kills, 4 aces, 11 assists, 15-15 serving, 6 digs; Claire Schweller 20 assists, 15-16 serving, 4 digs; Janae Pease 17 digs, 24-24 serve receive.
Reserves: Paulding, 18-25, 31-29, 28-26.
Freshmen: Paulding, 25-20, 21-25, 25-8.
