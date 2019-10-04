In a battle for first place in the WBL, the Defiance volleyball team fought Ottawa-Glandorf tooth and nail at Defiance on Thursday night.
The two league rivals split a pair of extremely close first games but in the end, it was too much Taylor Alt for Defiance to handle as the Titans won their 30th straight WBL match, 29-27, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13.
Alt finished with 21 kills, including 11 in the first game. In the last three games, though, some others – namely Erica Annesser, Miya Ellerbrock and Maddie White – got into the act. Annesser knocked down 11 kills, Ellerbrock had nine kills and White had eight kills. Also, Nicole Gerten came in and fired up the Lady Titans contingent with five aces. The Lady Titans’ front line also came through with nine blocks.
“We mainly try to mix it up so the other team doesn’t know what’s coming and our setters did a really good job of getting it to us,” Alt said. “We were a little chaotic the first two games and I think the crowd had something to do with that. But after the second game, coach told us to build a wall around us and the last two games we finished strong. And Nicole did a really good job. She tuned out the students shouting at her and got us going with some serving runs at critical times. This was a good win for us.”
Janelle Bryant paced Defiance with 23 kills and also served up three aces. Kendall Black had six kills and five blocks, Courtney Daeger had four kills and three blocks and Kaylee Brashear collected five kills and 31 digs. Jordan Davis had a game high 32 assists and 26 digs.
“I thought we played with them and I don’t really think they are better than us, but there were a few times where the ball fell as an advantage for them and not for us,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “I’m proud of the girls, they played hard and really wanted to win this one bad. The support we received from the fans was amazing. I think we gave them a really good challenge. The last two games, their defense stepped it up, but they started to not swing so hard and were tipping the ball and that threw our defense off.”
Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 6-0 in the WBL and 17-1 overall. Defiance slipped to 5-1 in the WBL and 14-4 overall. While it was a tough loss for Defiance, the Lady Bulldogs can take some solace in that they are the only WBL team to take a game from the Lady Titans.
“This was a great win for us,” said O-G coach Amber Gerdeman. “We knew that Defiance was going to put it all on the line and they did just that. But we really pride ourselves on good blocking and defense. We definitely turned it on in the third and fourth sets. And Nicole has really earned her role to come in and serve for us. She’s a big energy booster and gets the girls fired up.”
In a back and forth first game, O-G broke away from an 18 all tie with two points off Defiance errors, to take a 20-18 lead. Defiance closed to within 22-21 after an O-G service error. But an alt kill and a block from Saleigha Ellerbrock put the Titans up, 24-21.
Defiance fought back to tie the match at 24-24, on two in the net calls and a Bryant kill. The teams then traded points until two Alt kills gave O-G the game one win in overtime, 29-27.
In game two, Defiance led by just 19-18. But a Davis kills and an O-G hitting error put Defiance up, 21-18. After a servince error against Defiance, a Bryant kills and a Davis ace put Defiance up, 23-19. O-G closed the gap to 23-21 on two Alt kills, but a Bryant kills and a Daeger ace gave Defiance the game two win.
In game three, with O-Gleading 6-5, the Titans pulled away with four stright points to take a 10-5 lead. Defiance closed to within 16-14, but O-G answered with four straight points to take a 20-14 lead. After a Defiance point, O-G scored three more points to take command, at 23-15, en route to the 25-18 win.
In the final game four, with O-G leading, 4-2, the Titans went on an 8-2 run to take a 12-4 lead. The Titans pulled away from there, leading by as much as 13 points, to take the final game, 25-13.
At Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Defiance, 29-27, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13
Ottawa-Glandorf (17-1, 6-0 WBL) — Maddie White 8 kills; Miya Ellerbrock 9 kills; Tahylor Alt 21 kills; Erica Annesser 11 kills; Nicole Gerten 5 aces; Erin Kaufman 3 kills.
Defiance (14-4, 5-1 WBL) — Tor Vukadinovich 15-15 setting, 27-34 serve receive, 29 digs; ashley Tettenhorst 12-12 serving, 7-9 serve receive, 16 digs; Abby Elwood 10-10 hitting, 3-3 setting; Kaylee Brashear 22-23 hitting, 5 kills, 11-14 srving, 9-9 setting, 3 assists, 27-32 serve receive, 31 digs; Kendall Black 17-19 hitting, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs; Courtney Daeger 12-13 hitting, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 13-13 serving, 3-3 setting, 6 digs; Jordan Davis 15-16 hitting, 3 kills, 16-16 serving, 96-100 setting, 32 assists, 26 digs; Janelle Bryant 58-64 hitting, 23 kils, 16-18 serving, 3 aces, 16-16 serve receive, 15 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19.
