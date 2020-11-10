Ottawa-Glandorf took home a top award, plus had a first team All-Ohio member as the OHSVCA announced the top teams in the state.
Maddie White, am outside hitter for the Titans, was named to the Division III first team.
Her coach, Amber Gerdeman, was named the Division III coach of the year.
Erin Kaufman of the Titans was named to the second team.
Miller City’s Abi Lammers and Leipsic’s Elizabeth Scheckelhoff were named to the Division IV second team. North Central’s Kendal Bonney was named honorable mention.
In Division II, Bryan’s Gwen Spengler was named honorable mention as a defensive specialist.
