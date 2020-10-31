Archbold’s Addie Ziegler and Evergreen’s McKenna Babcock were named the co-players of the year as the NWOAL named its all-league volleyball teams.

Ziegler and Babcock were joined on the first team by Abby Fernihough of Bryan, Chelsie Raabe of Wauseon, Sofie Taylor of Swanton and Chaney Brodbeck of Archbold.

Specialists were Swanton’s Sami Taylor and Bryan’s Jordan Beck.

Archbold’s Ella Bowman, Bryan’s Gwen Spengler, Liberty Center’s Lucy Jones, Patrick Henry’s McKenzie Vance, Swanton’s Avril Roberts and Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler were named to the second team.

Archbold’s Debbie Culler, who led the Blue Streaks to a share of the league title, was named the league coach of the year.

Load comments