DELPHOS — Miller City upped its season mark to 3-2 on the year with a three-set victory over Delphos Jefferson in area volleyball action on Wednesday.

Sofie van Wezel and Abi Teders each tallied nine kills in the win for the Wildcats while Abi Lammers recorded six kills and 12 digs.

At Delphos Jefferson

Miller City def. Delphos Jefferson, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23

Miller City (3-2) — Abi Teders 9 kills; Sofie van Wezel 9 kills; Abi Lammers 6 kills, 12 digs; Adrienne Kuhlman 24 assists, 7 digs; Cayla Troyer 17 digs; Maddie Otto 5 kills.

Delphos Jefferson (2-4) — No statistics.

