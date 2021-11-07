A quartet of local standouts earned recognition by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches’ Association on Sunday as part of the all-Ohio honorees.
In Division IV, senior outside hitters Abi Lammers of Miller City and Kendal Bonney of North Central each garnered a third-team nod while Hilltop junior Gabby Rodriguez was rewarded with an honorable mention pick after helping lead the Cadets to the regional tournament for the first time in 27 years.
Lammers finished the year with 343 kills (.347 hit percentage), 24 aces, 340 digs and 27 blocks for the 19-6 Wildcats while Bonney, an Ashland University signee, tallied 405 kills, 54 aces, 74 blocks and 183 digs en route to a BBC Player of the Year campaign.
Rodriguez was a power for the Cadets with 421 kills, 34 aces, 28 blocks and 203 digs on the year.
Ottawa-Glandorf senior middle hitter Erin Kaufman was a first-team honoree in the Division III picks after tallying 222 kills, 77 blocks and 216 digs en route to a WBL first-team nod.
