ELIDA – The season came to an end for the Leipsic volleyball team as the Vikings (22-4) were swept by an undefeated Tiffin Calvert team 25-7, 25-16, 25-20 in a Division IV regional final Saturday at Elida.

Calvert (27-0) will now face Dalton in a state semifinal Saturday at Vandalia Butler High School.

Division IV Regional Final

At Leipsic

Tiffin Calvert def. Leipsic 25-7, 25-16, 25-20

Leipsic (22-4) – Elizabeth Scheckelhoff 3 kills; Peyton Heitmeyer 3 kills, 7 digs; Marisa Hermiller 5 digs; Ava Henry 3 kills; Kasey Brough 2 kills; Serenity Siefer 5 digs, 12 assists; Jocie Hermiller 13 digs; Caitlen Flick 2 digs.

Tiffin Calvert (27-0) – Emma White 3 kills, 7 digs, 42 assists; Hannah Miller 12 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs; Ashlyn Jones 12 kills, 1 block, 19 digs, 1 assist; Caroline Lanicek 10 kills, 2 digs; Camryn Shook 4 kills; ; Kate Rombach 7 kills, 15 digs; AJ Hemminger 7 digs; Mara Mangiola 9 digs.

