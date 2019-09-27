LIMA — Defiance improved to 5-0 in the WBL with a sweep of Lima Bath on Thursday, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11.
Janelle Bryant collected 13 kills for Defiance (13-3), while Kaylee Brashear knocked down eight kills and served up three aces and Courtney Daeger had eight kills. Kendall Black added three kills and Jordan Davis had 23 assists.
“Defiance stayed strong throughout the entire match,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “Courtney Daeger had an amazing night at the net and really; worked hard to push herself to the next level. Kendall, Jordan and Ashley did an outstanding job at the service line for us as well. Overall, it was a great team win.”
Defiance hosts Celina on Tuesday before hosting a potential showdown of WBL unbeatens with Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday,
At Lima Bath
Defiance def. Lima Bath, 25-8, 25-12 and 25-11
Defiance (13-3, 5-0 WBL) — Tori Vukadinovich 11-11 serving, 4 aces, 4-4 serving, 13-13 serve receive, 19 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 5 digs; Abby Elwood 9-9 hitting; Kaylee Brashear 15-15 hitting, 8 kills, 9-11 serving, 7-9 serve receive, 13 digs; Kendall Black 11-13 hitting, 3 kills, 15-15 serving, 6 digs; Courtney Daeger 15-17 hitting, 8 kills, 5 digs; Jordan Davis 11-11 hitting, 19-19 serving, 65-67 setting, 23 assists, 10 digs; Janelle Bryant 18-18 hitting, 13 kills, 3-4 serving, 10-10 serve receive, 10 digs.
Lima Bath (5-8, 1-4 WBL) — No statistics.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-15, 25-5.
