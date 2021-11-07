Volleyball carousel.jpg

A trio of local standouts earned recognition by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches’ Association on Sunday as part of the all-Ohio honorees.

In Division IV, Miller City senior outside hitter Abi Lammers garnered a third-team nod while Hilltop junior Gabby Rodriguez was rewarded with an honorable mention pick after helping lead the Cadets to the regional tournament for the first time in 27 years.

Ottawa-Glandorf senior middle hitter Erin Kaufman was a first-team honoree in the Division III picks.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments