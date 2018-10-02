The Purple and Gold of Defiance College dropped its home contest with Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opponent Hanover College in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-20) at the Karl H. Weaner Center Sunday afternoon.
Defiance (2-14, 0-2 HCAC) was led on the day by freshman Delaney Monnin (Tinora) with a game-high 11 kills on 27 total attempts. As a team, DC registered 32 kills with 58 digs.
The Yellow Jackets looked to use its home court advantage early as they jumped ahead to a 4-2 lead following a kill by Monnin. Hanover responded as they tied the contest moments later after a Defiance miscue. The two teams continued to exchange points for much of the set before back-to-back kills by the Panthers sprung a small rally that gave them the 16-11 advantage. The Purple and Gold responded with a run of its own as Monnin delivered a DC service ace pulling Defiance within 18-17. But again, Hanover used a Yellow Jacket error and a kill to seal the set one victory.
The Panthers carried the momentum into set two as they surged ahead to the 4-0 lead. However, the Purple and Gold brought the sting as they rattled off five straight points following the furious attack of Monnin and senior Brooke Plummer (Plain City/Jonathan Alder) to cut the deficit to 10-8. The set continued to be a series of runs as DC put together a four point rally that pulled the Yellow Jackets within 22-20. However, Hanover continued to attack claiming the sets final two points to claim set two, 25-22.
In the final set, the Purple and Gold pounced ahead early as a service ace by junior Jessi Davis (Delta) and kill from Monnin put DC on top 6-3. However, Hanover used another run to erase the deficit and take the 9-6 advantage. After exchanging points for several minutes, a kill by Plummer halted the charging Panthers and pulled DC within 20-18. But again the Panther attack delivered following another DC miscue to secure the set and match victory.
Defiance returns to action on Wednesday as they host Earlham College at the Karl H. Weaner Center. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
