AYERSVILLE — Following 12 seasons at the helm of the Ayersville volleyball program and four seasons serving in coaching capacities with the girls basketball program, longtime mentor Julie Gustwiller is hanging up the whistle.
Gustwiller cited family as a major key in the decision to step back after a dozen seasons in charge of the volleyball program.
“For my entire adulthood, I have been a volleyball coach,” said Gustwiller, who guided Ayersville to five Green Meadows Conference championships in volleyball while also leading the Pilot basketball program to a GMC crown as co-head coach with Larry Freshour in 2015-16. “I have coached through getting married, my first teaching job and three children. Saying goodbye to such a large part of my life is hard but a must at this point in my life.
“I’ve always considered my three children to be my ‘kids’ and my volleyball team to be my ‘girls’ and both are and always will be a part of my family. So I can’t say I am stepping down to be with my family, but what I can say is that I have decided to dedicate my time and energy to my kids and husband.”
Gustwiller accrued a 196-92 career record as Ayersville head volleyball coach, leading the team to three district championships, including a run to regionals a season ago. Gustwiller coached the 2015 district champion Pilot team that went 25-0 before falling in regionals to McComb and also led the team to the regional tournament in 2011.
“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make so far in my life,” added Gustwiller. “I have never not been a part of sports ... However, even though I will no longer be coaching, I will now be moving into the next chapter of supporting Ayersville athletics through my kids, who are fourth-generation Pilots, and their activities. I look at it as not leaving but rather just moving into another capacity of being a Pilot.
“Stepping away from something I truly love and have a passion for was not easy. But coming home to my husband and kids on a nightly basis is the best trade I can ask for.”
“I have so many people to thank,” explained Gustwiller. “My husband for allowing me to do something I love for so long, my kids for sharing their mom every summer and fall, my family for helping to watch, care and love my kids when I wasn’t there, my fellow coaches both on my staff and around the area for helping to guide the young women we have in our programs to help make them the independent, giving leaders of the future and to all my athletes – my girls – for always giving me everything you have and showing me year after year what it’s like to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”
