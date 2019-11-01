The Green Meadows Conference has recently selected its all-league volleyball teams.
Tinora’s Sydney Gerken was named the league’s Player of the Year and Ayersville’s Kryshel Dales was picked as the Specialist of the Year.
Gerken and Dales were joined on the first team by Fairview’s Madison Schoenauer; Tinora’s Tori Morlock and Lexi Wachtman; Hicksville’s Molly Crall and Mirian Sinn of Wayne Trace.
Olivia Ricica and Anna Ankney of Fairview; Karsyn Brumett and Astianna Coppes of Antwerp; Heaven Imm of Edgerton and Kennedy Phillips of Hicksville were named to the second team.
Honorable mentions selections were Alyssa Fuller of Antwerp; Maci Froelich of Ayersville; Lydia Adams of Edgerton; Paige Ricica of Fairview; Kennedy Villena of Hicksville; Bria Tijerina of Holgate; Tristen Norden of Tinora and Rachel Stoller of Wayne Trace.
