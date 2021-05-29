HICKSVILLE — Hicksville will welcome both a new and familiar face to its volleyball program as former head coach and HHS graduate Samantha Lavin was approved in a special board meeting Thursday morning as head volleyball coach for the Aces.
Lavin, nee Savage, led the Aces to a 57-36 record from 2011-14, including an 18-5 record in her last of four years guiding the team. After a four-year absence from the sideline, Lavin returned to the Green Meadows Conference coaching ranks in 2018 to coach Edgerton, where she led the Bulldogs to a 24-42 mark over the last three campaigns.
“It’s where my roots are,” explained Lavin on the decision to return to the Aces’ sideline. “I live in Hicksville, my nephews are in Hicksville in the middle and high school right now and I’m very involved witht them and the community. When the opportunity arose, I thought it was a good challenge and an opportunity to continue to grow my career.”
Lavin brings a 128-103 career record to the role, including a 47-25 mark as Antwerp coach from 2006-08 with a GMC championship in 2008 along with a trip to the Division IV district finals.
The Hicksville grad follows Nikki Bostelman’s six-year tenure (97-49) as Aces’ mentor, including a 15-8 campaign and third-place finish in the Green Meadows Conference in 2020.
The second go-round for Lavin provides another chance to shape the program she grew up competing in.
“I have a lot more experience and knowledge under my belt from (2011),” noted the Aces’ new mentor. “It’s fun to be involved with the community and the kids and seeing the growth with the athletes. That’s why I’ve continued coaching all these years. It’s fun to see where a program can go. Hicksville’s been doing a great job as a program in general and I’m excited to lead this program as one of the more successful teams in the area and continue the legacy.”
The Aces return GMC first-teamer Molly Crall as a junior in 2021, along with honorable mention pick Avery Slattery, a senior-to-be.
“I haven’t had a chance to work with the girls, we’re pretty much starting from scratch,” said Lavin. “The program was very young (in 2011) and we needed to really get the girls and get them going and understand our goals and I feel like when I stepped down in 2014, we had done that. My motivation now coming back, I got to see the younger sisters or nieces of some of the players I coached (in 2011-14) that I’m going to be able to coach now.
“It’s comfortable, it’s familiar and you always like to go back home. That’s how this feels.”
