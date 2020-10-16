SHERWOOD - With the Green Meadows Conference title on the line, Fairview was able to win the battle of power against power, and unseated Tinora 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19 for conference supremacy.
With the win, the Apaches claimed their first GMC volleyball crown since 2001, and in the process unseated the Rams as four-time defending league champions.
“This is a big win for our program,” said Fairview coach Allison Ciolek. “I could not be any prouder of our seniors. I was sick all day long because I wanted this so bad for them. Tinora is a great team and they are deserving to (of the GMC title), but these girls work so hard and to piece some stuff together, it was good to see.”
Each team had one win each and were battling in a close third set when the Apaches put together a run to take control. Up 9-8, Fairview used a couple miscues by Tinora, plus an ace from Kiersten Cline, to go on a 4-1 run and grab a 13-9 lead. It forced Tinora to use its first timeout of the set.
Tinora could do nothing but trade points with Fairview the rest of the set. Kelly Crites hit bookend kills between a Tinora timeout, but the Rams picked up three points in a row, with Quinn Horn hammering home a kill and Tori Morlock blocking three attempts in a row at the net. It closed the gap to 23-19, but Olivia Ricica came through in the clutch and got the final kill for the Apaches as they took the third set, 25-20.
The fourth set had a wild start, with Tinora scoring the first four points, then Fairview tallied nine of the next 10. After Olivia Ricica landed a kill on the line, the Apaches had a 10-6 advantage.
Just like the third set, Tinora would not go away. Down 22-14, it was the Rams who took advantage of Fairview mistakes. Tinora ripped off five of the next six points, with four coming on errors and a point coming from Morlock, to make the score 23-19.
Even with a roster full of seniors, it was a freshman who made the biggest plays of the night for the Apaches. Using some smart play at the net, Crites was able to drop a pair of tips at the net to score the final two points for the Apaches and score the win.
Crites and another freshman, Haley Hammer, both stepped up. Hammer went for 12 kills and Crites added 11.
“Haley Hammer, on the right side, holy cow,” said Ciolek. “We knew it was in her. She stepped up and got it done. I couldn’t ask for a better night for her.”
Tinora led the first set 9-7 when Fairview used a 6-0 run to surge ahead. Crites started the rally with a kill, and Tinora helped out with four errors that led to points. The Rams got within a point late after a Makenna Reetz kill, but Fairview closed the set with a 5-2 run to get the 25-22 win.
“Even in the second set, when we were down, it was ‘let’s just get through this set and reset’,” said Ciolek. “A lot of that comes back to the senior leadership. They stayed calm and didn’t get rattled. They are the glue to the team. They stay positive.”
Tinora cut down the mistakes and won the second set. They used the Fairview approach of using the opponents errors to score. Tied at 14 and coming out of a timeout, Tinora ran a set to get the ball to Morlock, who finished with a kill. It sparked a 5-0 run for the Rams, who closed out the set 25-18.
At Fairview
Fairview d. Tinora 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19.
Tinora (16-5, 6-1 GMC) – Brooklyn Reineke 3 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces, 20 assists; Emma Chafins 17 digs; Makenna Reetz 4 kills, 3 digs; Quinn Horn 7 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Tristen Norden 11 digs, 1 ace, 21 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 2 digs; Sara Stark 6 digs; Tori Morlock 13 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace, 4 blocks; Lexi Wachtman 16 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks..
Fairview (20-1, 7-0 GMC) – Anna Ankney 1 kill, 56 assists, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Olivia Ricica 11 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Kelly Crites 11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Kylie Gates 2 digs; Kiersten Cline 1 assist, 1 ace, 22 digs; Paige Ricica 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 26 digs; Haley Hammer 12 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Emma Wynne 13 digs; Allison Rhodes 6 kills, 5 digs.
Reserves: Fairview won 25-18, 25-21.
