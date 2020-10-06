SHERWOOD – Hoping to set the tone for the rest of the regular season, Fairview was able to put together three solid games in claiming a 25-14, 25-18, 25-8 win over Hicksville in a key GMC volleyball contest Tuesday night.
“I was pleased with our hustle,” Fairview coach Allison Ciolek said of the win. “I thought our defense was better. We did get off to a pretty slow start. As the game picked up, I thought they did a nice job of picking up some of the stuff we worked on in practice as far as defending the line. That is something we can continue to work on.”
Fairview and Hicksville, along with Tinora, all entered the day undefeated in GMC play.
The Apaches needed to shake off a slow start in the first game. Trailing 12-9, they used mistakes by the Aces to get back ahead. After two miscues, Kelly Crites hammered home a kill for the Apaches. She added a tip after the Aces could not play the ball back off the ceiling to put Fairview ahead for good.
Paige Ricica and Haley Hammer added kills before Hicksville used a timeout. It started a 10-0 run that ended the first game.
“I was not happy how we started the first set,” admitted Ciolek. “I liked how we finished in and liked how we started the second set.”
Fairview kept the momentum going, getting an ace from Anna Ankney as the Apaches tallied the first five points of the second game. Ankney bookended the run with another point from the serving line.
During the run to get back in the game, Hicksville had two kill attempts go long, giving points back to the Apaches.
“Fairview is a team we knew coming in wasn’t going to make a lot of mistakes,” said Hicksville coach Nikki Bostelman. “To compete against them, we knew we couldn’t make a lot of mistakes. They were hitting where we were not so they were doing a really good job of playing the game of volleyball.”
Hicksville did make a late run. Three errors on the Apaches made the score 23-18, but Ankney was able to get a tip at the net, then Crites came through with a kill to end the second game.
Fairview dominated from start to finish in the third game. The Apaches jumped out to a 9-2 lead when Hicksville used the first of its two timeouts. Avery Slattery and Kennedy Phillips combined for a block soon after play resumed, but three errors by the Aces led to another Fairview run.
Lindsay Bergman came up with a nice outside/in move at the net to score a point, which closed the score to 14-7. However, Fairview went on am 11-1 run to end the game at 25-8.
“They were going on five-six point runs and we couldn’t get a hold of it.”
The Apaches were able to control the net most of the game.
“I love that we have so many options,” said Ciolek. “It feels like we can get the ball to anyone at any time and have the confidence to pull the ball away.”
At Fairview
Fairview d. Hicksville 25-14, 25-18, 25-8
Hicksville (10-6, 4-1 GMC) – Molly Crall 5 kills, 11 digs; Avery Slattery 5 kills; Kennedy Phillips 11 assists; Veronica Vasquez 2 aces; Madalyn Fredericks 7 digs.
Fairview (16-1, 5-0 GMC) – no statistics.
