Playing well enough at times to compete, Defiance hung with Lima Shawnee to in WBL action, but the Bulldogs could not finish down the stretch in a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 loss.
The third game stung the most for the Bulldogs. Leading 18-13 after a pair of mistakes by the Indians, Defiance was in position to win and play a fourth game. Instead, Shawnee began to battle back. Karrington Green started a run for Shawnee with a point, then Kelly Cooper scored three consecutive points at the net. It forced Defiance into a timeout, while still clinging onto a one point lead.
When play resumed, Shawnee went right back to work. Alanah Best sandwiched two aces around a pair of mistakes by the Bulldogs to send the Indians back in front, 21-18.
Kendall Black had a block and a kill to keep Defiance in the game, and after a tip from Aleigha Coffman, the game was tied at 22.
Shawnee was able to make the plays down the stretch, getting kills from Green and Cooper between an ace by Josie Addis, to win 25-22.
Despite falling, Defiance coach Jolene Williams sees improvement from her team.
“We played hard against Shawnee tonight,” admitted Williams. “Our serve receive really stepped up.”
In both the first and second games, Defiance was with Shawnee for a while until a run sent the Indians in front. In the opening game, a tied match at 14 went Shawnee’s way with a 7-2 run. The Indians were able to pull away and score the 25-20 win.
The second game say Shawnee go on a 7-1 run early to take a 13-6 advantage. Defiance did battle back, when a tip at the net and a play from Lilly Lacey cut the lead to 17-13.
Defiance managed two more points the rest of the game as Shawnee was able to win, 25-15.
Despite the scores, Williams sees a team that is getting better.
“I was proud of the way the girls played,” said the Defiance coach. “Every time we step on the court, we get better. We have to keep moving in that direction.
Joanna Schlatter finished the game with 16 digs. Madilyn Coler and Kaitlyn Parrish each added 15 digs.
“Madi Coler and Jo Schlatter did a great job for us in serve receive,” mentioned Williams.
Kendall Black and Lacey each had six kills.
“Kendall Black was strong at the net,” said Williams.
Defiance falls to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the WBL. There is a change to the schedule for the Bulldogs, as they will host Sylvania Southview on Saturday instead of playing in the Southview Invitational.
Lima Shawnee d. Defiance 25-20, 25-15, 25-22
Defiance (0-5, 0-2 WBL) – Lilly Lacey 6 kills, 1 block, 6 digs, 9 assists; Kinley Maynard 2 kills, 7 digs; Kendall Black 6 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Graicen Siler 3 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Joanna Schlatter 2 kills, 1 ace, 16 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 1 ace, 15 digs, 1 assist; Madilyn Coler 1 ace, 15 digs; Alyssa Valle 6 digs; Grayce Jones 1 dig, 4 assists.
Lima Shawnee (4-0, 1-0 WBL) – no stats.
Reserves: Defiance won.
