Defiance set up a de facto Western Buckeye League championship game on Thursday thanks to a straight-set win over Celina on Tuesday in home volleyball action.
The Bulldogs improved to 14-3 on the year and more importantly to 6-0 in WBL contests this season thanks to a serve receiving effort that committed just one error in 44 chances. Kaylee Brashear and Janelle Bryant tallied 13 and 12 kills, respectively, in the victory.
“The girls were so focused and determined to push Celina hard tonight and they did just that,” said Defiance head coach Jolene Williams of the big day for the Bulldogs, whO swept the freshman, JV and varsity contests on the day. “Our serve receive team was insane tonight at 98 percent, having only one error. Every single player contributed to the win.”
The win sets up a battle with fellow league unbeaten Ottawa-Glandorf (16-1, 6-0 WBL) on Thursday at Defiance High School.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Celina, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Celina (7-12, 3-3 WBL) — No statistics.
Defiance (14-3, 6-0 WBL) — Kaylee Brashear 13 kills, 21-21 hitting, 12 digs; Janelle Bryant 12 kills, 19-19 hitting, 10-12 serving, 13 digs; Courtney Daeger 5 kills, 10-10 serving, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Abby Elwood 4 kills, 8-9 hitting; Kendall Black 3 kills, 13-15 hitting, 12-12 serving, 4 digs; Jordan Davis 9-10 hitting, 4 aces, 13-13 serving, 8 digs, 33 assists; Ashley Tettenhorst 13-16 serving, 7 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 17 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-19, 27-25.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-9, 17-25, 25-19.
