LIMA — Janelle Bryant knocked down 18 kills, served up four aces and had 19 digs, to help Defiance sweep Lima Shawnee, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13.
Kaylee Brashear and Kendall Black each collected seven kills for Defiance (6-2, 2-0 WBL). Black added three aces, Abby Elwood had four kills and Courtney Daeger led Defiance with five blocks. Jordan Davis collected 32 assists and 10 digs, while Tori Vukadinovich had 20 digs.
“The girls played insane tonight, literally, every girl was a part of this win,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “I think the mentality of the team changed tonight. They were so locked in and focused on going all out for this win. The Defiance fans were on their feet several times and the intensity that they bring to our matches is amazing. We are all so thankful and are so proud of the team effort tonight.”
Defiance hosts Paulding on Monday.
At Lima Shawnee
Defiance def. Lima Shawnee, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Defiance (6-2, 2-0 WBL) — Tori Vukadinovich 3-5 serving, 4-4 setting, 11-13 serve receive, 20 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 9-10 serving, 7-8 serve receive, 15 digs; Abby Elwood 11-13 hitting, 4 kills; Kaylee Brashear 22-24 hitting, 7 kills, 11-11 serving, 13-16 serve receive, 12 digs; Kendall Black 12-12 hitting, 7 kills, 12-12 serving, 3 aces, 4 digs; Courtney Daeger 9-10 hitting, 5 blocks; Jordan Davis 6-6 hitting, 18-19 serving, 76-81 setting, 32 assists, 10 digs; Janelle Bryant 33-36 hitting, 18 kills, 12-14 serving, 4 aces, 12-13 serve receive, 19 digs.
Lima Shawnee (4-3, 0-2 WBL) — No statistics.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-18, 25-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.