KENTON - Defiance was able to make the trip to Kenton and come back with a straight-set win as the Bulldogs scored a 25-19, 25-21, 25-12 win in WBL volleyball action on Thursday.
Kendall Black led the Bulldogs with 11 kills in the win. Alyssa Valle had a big game from the back line, serving up five aces, plus she had 10 digs. Kaitlyn Parrish finished the match with 16 digs.
Defiance (2-5, 1-2 WBL) return to action Monday at Paulding.
At Kenton
Defiance d. Kenton 25-19, 25-21, 25-12
Defiance (2-5, 1-2 WBL) - Lilly Lacey 3 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 19 assists; Kinley Maynard 3 kills, 2 digs; Kendall Black 11 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs; Graicen Siler 6 kills, 1 dig; Grayce Jones 6 kills, 3 digs, 5 assists; Joanna Schlatter 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 1 ace,16 digs; Madi Coler 2 aces, 7 digs; Alyssa Valle 5 aces, 10 digs.
Kenton (1-3, 0-3 WBL) - no statistics.
