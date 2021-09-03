VAN WERT — Defiance was victorious in its Western Buckeye League volleyball opener against Van Wert on Thursday, taking the match in four sets.
It was a close first set with the score tied 24-24, however, two straight points from the Bulldogs gave them the early edge.
DHS came back and won the second set comfortably, but the Cougars forced a fourth set with a 25-17 win in the third set.
The fourth set was tight, but Defiance was able to come away with the win, 25-22, to take the match.
Defiance (1-3) earned its first win of the season, improving to 1-0 WBL.
Kinley Maynard led the Bulldogs with 21 kills while notching six digs.
Grayce Jones had 46 assists in the match for Defiance, while also contributing six kills and four digs. Elizabeth Hoffman led the Bulldogs on defense with 28 digs.
Defiance returns to action Saturday at the Southview Invitational.
At Van Wert
Defiance def. Van Wert, 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22
Defiance (1-3, 1-0 WBL) - Aleigha Coffman 13 kills; Kinley Maynard 21 kills, 6 digs; Grayce Jones 46 assists, 6 kills, 4 digs; Karleigh Hoffman 4 kills, 9 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 28 digs; Bella Walz 16 digs; Madilyn Coler 18 digs.
Van Wert (2-3, 0-2 WBL) - No statistics
Reserves: Defiance, 25-18, 25-17.
