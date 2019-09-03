SYLVANIA — Defiance and Delta both participated in the Old Newsboys Southview Spiketacular Tournament on Saturday afternoon and Defiance placed third with a 2-1 record and Delta finished 0-3 on the day.
In their first match of the day, Defiance defeated Toledo Whitmer 25-12, 25-20. Janelle Bryan was the leading force for the Lady Bulldogs with 15-18 hitting and 11 kills, while adding 10 digs. Jordan Davis was effective on 42-44 setting with 22 assists while Kendall Black was a perfect 12-12 on serving with three aces for Defiance.
In the second match of the day, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Toledo Bowsher 25-9, 25-13. Davis was a perfect 40-40 setting with 17 assists while also being a perfect 11-11 serving with four aces to lead Defiance. Kaylee Brashear was among a host of players with three kills, which includes Abby Elwood, Kendall Black and Courtney Daeger, and Brashear had nine digs defensively.
“We played consistently well all throughout that match (against Bowsher) and it was a great way to open up our day,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “I was very happy with the communication on the court and had challenged the girls to really focus on keeping our tempo fast. They served aggressively, and pushed themselves. I was really happy with Jordan Davis and the focus she had on her hands during this match. Last weekend, Jordan was called for eight double (hits) against Eastwood. However, today her hard work paid off against Bowsher with zero setting errors. I am very proud of her.”
In the third and last game, Defiance fell to Toledo Central Catholic 24-26, 21-25. Tori Vukadinovich had a complete game for Defiance with 15-16 serve receive and had 18 digs, 4-4 setting with three assists and 6-7 on serving. Bryant added 11 digs and Brashear had 10. Davis was 50-52 setting with 18 assists for Defiance in the loss.
“(Against Toledo Central Catholic), we hung right in there with their fast pace and aggressive front row,” Williams continued. “We led the majority of the first set, but a huge factor during this match was our unforced errors. We have to learn to take care of the ball and do our jobs in high pressure situations. Even though we took a loss to Central Catholic, I feel like we played very well. Janelle and Kaylee had a bunch of really nice swings outside that normally would fall and Central Catholic picked them up today.”
Delta suffered losses to Toledo Central Catholic, 18-25, 11-25, Toledo Bowsher, 25-17, 17-25, 20-25 and Toledo Start 24-26, 20-25.
“The Old Newsboys Southview Spectacular had great competition,” added Williams. It could’ve been anyone’s championship in all honesty. The girls played really well. I felt like it was point for point quite a bit and that was great to push us a little. It was a great opportunity to participate in the event.”
At Sylvania Southview
Defiance def. Toledo Whitmer 25-12, 25-20
Toledo Whitmer - No statistics.
Defiance (3-1) - Tori Vukadinovich 6-7 serving, 8 digs, 4-4 setting, 10-12 serve receive; Ashley Tettenhorst 5 digs, 8-9 serve receive; Abby Elwood 3-5 setting, 3-4 hitting; Kaylee Brashear 13-14 hitting, 7 kills, 10-12 serving, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Kendall Black 11-11 hitting, 6 kills, 12-12 serving, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 4-4 setting; Courtney Daeger 5-5 hitting, 2 kills, 3 blocks; Jordan Davis 3-4 serving, 10 digs, 42-44 setting, 22 assists; Janelle Bryant 15-18 hitting, 11 kills, 7-8 serving, 2 aces, 10 digs, 10-10 serve receive.
Defiance def. Toledo Bowsher 25-9, 25-13
Toledo Bowsher - No statistics.
Defiance (4-1) - Tori Vukadinovich 3-4 serving, 4 digs, 6-7 serve receive; Ashley Tettenhorst 2-3 serving, 3 digs, 2-2 serve receive; Abby Elwood 4-5 hitting, 3 kills; Kaylee Brashear 5-7 hitting, 3 kills, 13-14 serving, 9 digs, 2-2 setting, 4-4 serve receive; Kendall Black 6-7 hitting, 3 kills, 7-8 serving, 2 aces, 3 digs; Courtney Daeger 5-6 hitting, 3 kills; Jordan Davis 2-2 hitting, 11-11 serving, 4 aces, 40-40 setting, 17 assists; Janelle Bryant 15-17 hitting, 5 kills, 5-6 serving, 6 digs, 8-8 serve receive.
Toledo Central Catholic def. Defiance 26-24, 25-21
Defiance (4-2) - Tori Vukadinovich 2-2 hitting, 6-7 serving, 18 digs, 4-4 setting, 3 assists, 15-16 serve receive; Ashley Tettenhorst 8-9 hitting, 2 kills, 2-3 serving, 6 digs, 2-2 setting, 5-6 serve receive; Abby Elwood 9-10 hitting, 2 kills, 3 digs, 2-2 setting; Kaylee Brashear 11-14 hitting, 3 kills, 8-9 serving, 10 digs, 2-2 setting, 6-7 serve receive; Kendall Black 8-8 hitting, 3 kills, 9-10 serving, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 4-5 setting; Courtney Daeger 5-6 hitting, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2-2 setting; Jordan Davis 7-10 hitting, 2 kills, 8-9 serving, 9 digs, 50-52 setting, 18 assists; Janelle Bryant 18-21 hitting, 11 kills, 6-6 serving, 2 blocks, 11 digs, 3-3 setting, 10-13 serve receive.
Toledo Central Catholic - No statistics.
Toledo Central Catholic def. Delta 25-18, 25-11
Delta - No statistics.
Toledo Central Catholic - No statistics.
Toledo Bowsher def. Delta, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20
Toledo Bowsher - No statistics.
Delta - No statistics.
Toledo Start def. Delta 25-24, 25-20
Toledo Start - No statistics.
Delta - No statistics.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Edon, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19
Edon (2-5) - Riley Bloir 6 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Alex Jacoby 2 blocks, 2 digs, 3 assists; Brooklyn Morris 2 kills, 5 blocks; Carlie Kiess 7 digs; Zoe Maier 3 digs, 5 assists; Claire Radabaugh 5 assists; Emily Kissinger 2 digs.
Swanton (6-0) — Alexis Sarvo 23-24 hitting, 3 blocks, 14 kills, 14-15 serving, 5 aces, 13-13 serve receive, 5 digs; Sammi Taylor 17-17 serving, 4 aces, 3-3 setting, 6-6 serve receive, 11 digs; Ashlynn Waddell 15-16 hitting, 6 kills; Sofie Taylor 14-14 serving, 5 aces, 65-66 setting, 25 assists, 4 digs; Bailey Arnold 5-6 serving, 6-6 serve receive; Kaitlyn Floyd 20-21 hitting, 9 kills, 8-8 serving, 4 aces, 4 digs; Kylie Ulch 8-8 serving, 7-7 serve receive, 4 digs; Jessica Dohm 16-17 hitting, 5 kills, 6-6 serving, 22-22 setting, 6 assists, 5-5 serve receive, 9 digs; Trista Eitniear 7-7 hitting.
Reserves: Swanton, 17-25, 25-19, 25-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.