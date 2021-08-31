Defiance took the first set against Anthony Wayne in volleyball action Monday night on their home court, but the Bulldogs ultimately fell in four sets to the Generals, 23-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-22.
It was a tight first set as the Bulldogs were able to overcome an Anthony Wayne team that won the Northern Lakes League last season.
The Generals came out of the first set loss and set the tone with the 25-10 second-set victory.
Defiance was unable to figure out Anthony Wayne, falling in the third set 25-18, before falling in a tight fourth set, 25-22, to seal their third loss of the season.
{span}”I am proud that the girls took a set from Anthony Wayne. They are a tough team,” said Defiance head coach Jolene Williams. “Our goal is to get better every single time we step on the court and the girls are doing that. Our seniors are leading well on the court and staying in it.”
The Bulldogs will look to get their first win of the season in their Western Buckeye League opener against Van Wert on Thursday.
At Defiance
Anthony Wayne def. Defiance 23-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-22
Anthony Wayne (2-0) – No statistics.
Defiance (0-3) - Grayce Jones 19 assists, Elizabeth Hoffman 17 digs; Aleigha Coffman 8 kills; Kinely Maynard 5 kills; Bella Walz 5 digs, Madilyn Coler 6 digs; Karleigh Hoffman 5 digs.
