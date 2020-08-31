PEMBERVILLE — The Defiance volleyball team traveled to Eastwood Saturday and fell against more tough competition as the Eagles earned a 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of the Bulldogs.
“We knew going in we were going to have to be in it mentally and physically,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “I am proud of the effort Defiance put in this afternoon. Our girls worked hard and pushed themselves to another level.”
Kendall Black led Defiance with 13 kills an ace and eight digs.
“Kendall Black did a phenomenal job attacking and getting touches on the ball,” said Williams.
At Eastwood
Eastwood def. Defiance 25-14, 25-20, 26-24
Defiance (0-3) - Lilly Lacey 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 17 digs, 19 assists; Bell Walz 1 kill, 8 digs; Kendall Black 13 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 8 digs; Graicen Siler 8 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Grayce Jones 1 kill, 8 digs,10 assists; Joanna Schlatter 1 kill, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 12 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 5 digs; Aleigha Coffman 2 digs; Madilyn Coler 6 digs; Alyssa Valle 5 digs.
Eastwood (2-1) - No statistics.
