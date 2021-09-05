SYLVANIA — Defiance High School volleyball went 2-1 on Saturday at the Sylvania Southview tournament to take third out of eight teams at the tournament.
The three teams that the Bulldogs faced were Bryan, Whitmer and Lake.
In their first matchup with Whitmer, Defiance dropped the first set 25-14, but then proceeded to dominated the second and the deciding third set winning them by a combined score of 40-14.
The Bulldogs were led by Grayce Jones who had 17 assists, four aces and four digs in the matchup. Elizabeth Hoffman paced the team in digs with 23 while also adding four aces while Kinley Maynard led the team in kills with eight.
In the second matchup, the Bulldogs were able to defeat NWOAL foe Bryan in two sets, both by a pretty comfortable score.
Defiance was led by Jones again in the matchup who had 19 assists and four digs. Hoffman led the team in digs again with 15 and Aleigha Coffman led the team in kills with nine.
In their final matchup the Bulldogs went up against undefeated Lake. The Flyers dispatched Defiance in two sets, the second easier than the first as Defiance fell 25-22 in the first and 25-11 in the second.
Jones led the Bulldogs again with 12 assists and six digs. Freshman Karleigh Hoffman led the team in digs with 16.
The Bulldogs will travel to Archbold for their next matchup with the Bluestreaks on Tuesday.
At Sylvania Southview
Defiance def. Whitmer, 14-25, 25-12, 15-2
Defiance (3-4, 1-0 WBL) - Kinley Maynard 8 kills; Elizabeth Hoffman 23 digs, 4 aces; Grayce Jones 17 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs; Madilyn Coler 19 digs; Bella Walz 5 digs; Karleigh Hoffman 6 digs.
Whitmer (1-4, 0-1 TRAC) - No Statistics
Defiance def. Bryan 25-15, 25-18
Defiance (3-4, 1-0 WBL) - Aleigha Coffman 9 kills; Kinley Maynard 7 kills, 4 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 15 digs; Madilyn Coler 6 digs; Grayce Jones 19 assists; 4 digs; Karleigh Hoffman 8 digs.
Bryan (3-5, 0-1 NWOAL) - No Statistics
Lake def. Defiance 25-22, 25-11
Defiance (3-4, 1-0 WBL) - Elizabeth Hoffman 15 digs; Bella Walz 9 digs; Madilyn Coler 7 digs; Grayce Jones 12 digs, 6 assists; Karleigh Hoffman 16 digs.
Lake (7-0, 2-0 NBC) -
