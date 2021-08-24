FINDLAY — A young Defiance squad with four seniors took on a perennial Division III state powerhouse in Liberty-Benton in Monday’s season debut, falling in straight sets to begin the year.
The Bulldogs battled gamely in a 25-19 first-set defeat but the Eagles pulled away down the stretch to round out the sweep with a 25-15 and 25-4 triumph in the final two sets.
“Liberty-Benton is a tough team with experienced players. I’m happy with the way our girls played in the first and second sets,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “They didn’t give up and they fought hard. We are getting better every time we step on the court and L-B is a tough team to play for our season opener.
“We are a young team but they are so eager to learn and get better.”
Kinley Maynard and freshman Karleigh Hoffman each had four kills to pace the Bulldogs while Elizabeth Hoffman and senior Madilyn Coler put up 16 digs each.
“Elizabeth Hoffman and Madi Coler worked hard on defense, I was happy with how they handled themselves,” added Williams. “Grayce Jones stayed so controlled and led the team well. Karleigh Hoffman, as a freshman, had some really nice hard swings as well and Kinley Maynard has really come along and did a nice job swinging around and over their block.”
Defiance will compete in its first home match of the season Saturday morning against Eastwood.
At Liberty-Benton
Liberty-Benton def. Defiance, 25-19, 25-15, 25-4
Defiance (0-1) — Aleigha Coffman 10-14 hitting, 3 kills; Kinley Maynard 17-24 hitting, 4 kills; Karleigh Hoffman 10-17 hitting, 4 kills, 9 digs; Amelia Hernandez 10-13 hitting; Elizabeth Hoffman 16 digs; Madilyn Coler 16 digs; Grayce Jones 13 assists.
Liberty-Benton (1-0) - No statistics.
Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 25-17, 25-16.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-17, 25-23.
