Defiance fell short of its first win of the season, falling to visiting Van Wert in the opening contest of the Western Buckeye League schedule on Thursday at “The Dawg Pound,” 25-22, 25-13, 25-15.
Senior Graicen Siler and sophomore Lilly Lacey each paced the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1 WBL) with four kills apiece while Kaitlyn Parrish recorded 29 digs.
“Van Wert is a very well-coached team,” explained DHS head coach Jolene Williams. “They came into the gym prepared and they exposed our weaknesses. They were fast and scrappy and we just couldn’t get the ball to fall..”
The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday with a trip to Pemberville to face Eastwood at 11 a.m. before traveling to Anthony Wayne on Monday.
At Defiance
Van Wert def. Defiance, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15
Van Wert (1-2, 1-0 WBL) — Jaylyn Rickard 10 kills; Finley Foster 20 assists; Carlee Young 15 digs.
Defiance (0-2, 0-1 WBL) — Lilly Lacey 17-20 hitting, 4 kills, 15 digs, 8 assists; Graicen Siler 11-18 hitting, 4 kills; Kendall Black 20-22 hitting, 3 kills, 12 digs; Kinley Maynard 12-16 hitting; Kaitlyn Parrish 29 digs; Alyssa Valle 12 digs; Grayce Jones 9 digs, 7 digs; Joanna Schlatter 4 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-16, 25-12.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-8, 25-13.
