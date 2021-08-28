Defiance volleyball senior Grayce Jones recorded 19 assists and eight digs in a three-set home loss to Eastwood on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were just never able to overcome the Eagles losing the first set 25-20, the second 25-23 and the third 25-17.
But it wasn’t all bad, as Jones led the Bulldogs playing great defense and setting up her teammates often, impressing head coach Jolene Williams.
“I am happy with the way our girls played today,” Williams said. “I wish they could have pulled out a win, but Eastwood played well. Grayce Jones did a great job leading and has really pushed herself to go to the next level.”
Junior Kinley Maynard led the Bulldogs in the kills department with six. Aleigha Coffman and freshman Karleigh Hoffman were right behind her with five.
Williams has good things to say about her varsity freshman as well.
“I am proud of our freshmen. Stepping onto a varsity court is a tough task, and they are working hard,” she said.
Elizabeth Hoffman led the team in digs with 19, and is starting to come into her own in the libero position this year according to Williams.
“Elizabeth Hoffman is understanding her role as our libero and I am very proud of her. She is leading and getting better and pushing herself,” Williams sai.d
Defiance falls to 0-2 on the season with the loss and will play Anthony Wayne next on Monday.
At Defiance
Eastwood def. Defiance 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.
Eastwood (2-0) - No Statistics
Defiance (0-2) - Elizabeth Hoffman 19 digs, Grace Jones 19 assists, 8 kills Kinley Maynard 6 kills, Aleigha Coffman 5 kills, Karleigh Hoffman 13 digs, 5 kills, Bella Walz 5 kills.
