Defiance senior Janelle Bryant had a big game in her final game in the Bulldogs’ home gym on Thursday registering a game high 13 kills to help Defiance win a Division II sectional title with a straight set win over Rossford, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14.
“(Setter) Jordan (Davis) did a good job of getting it to me and I tried to mix it up a bit,” Bryan said. “I had some swings on the line, some swing crosses, trying to hit the ball where they weren’t. Now I’m excited to move on to districts against Toledo Central Catholic. It should be a good game.”
Central Catholic advanced by rallying from a 2-1 game deficit and then a 10-7 deficit in the fifth and deciding game to claim a 27-25, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12 win over Celina.
Along with Bryant’s kills, Davis had a strong game setting with 23 assists. Five different Defiance hitters had at least four kills, including Davis, who garnered four kills herself. Elwood had seven kills and three blocks and Kendall Black also knocked down seven kills, while Kaylee Brashear added four kills.
“We’ve been working really hard in practice in getting that connection with the hitters,” Davis said. “Our hitters are always pushing me to get better, in getting the ball to them in the spots they like. Plus, it’s really exciting when I can get a kill. The hitters cheer me on and always have my back.”
After the opening game was tied at 3-3, Defiance seized control by going on an 8-1 run to claim an 11-4 lead. Bryant and Abby Elwood each knocked down two kills in the run.
“Abby did an awesome job tonight with her hitting,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “She had more control in her hits tonight, the best she’s had all season.”
Rossford remained within shouting distance at 19-13 after a kill from Karagyn Durco, but Defiance finished the first game with a 6-2 run. Kaylee Brashear had two kills, Ashley Tettenhorst served up an ace and Courtney Daeger added a kill.
Defiance quickly took control in game two, jumping out to a quick 5-1 lead. Bryant had three kills in the run.
With the score at 5-2 after Rossford’s Durko registered a kill, Defiance quickly answered with a 9-1 run, to take a 14-3 lead. Black had two kills in the run, while Tettenhorst recorded two more of her five aces.
Ten points was as close as Rossford got the rest of the game. With Defiance leading, 18-8, the Defiance County Lady Bulldogs ended the game on a 7-2 run. Elwood had three kills and Bryant recorded two kills and an ace in the run. Bryant finished with five aces.
In game three, Defiance quickly took control again, jumping out to a 6-1 lead. Bryant recorded an ace and a kill, while Black registered a block.
Rossford was able to close the gap to 9-5, after a kill each from Durko and Paige Kromenacker. But Defiance again answered, this time with a 10-2 run to take command at 19-7. Bryant had four kills and Elwood a block and a kill in the run.
The closest Rossford got the rest of the way was 24-14, after two Defiance errors. But Daeger then ended the match with a kill.
“I’m happy that the girls could come together and enjoy their last match on their home court,” Williams said. “Courtney has a good serve, but so does Kaitlyn Parrish. We don’t hold our breath at all, when Kaitlyn’s out there. She does a really good job. Now we’ve got to buckle down and get ready for Central Catholic.”
Parrish was 16-16 serving and had four digs. Daeger was 4-5 serving. Also for Defiance, Tori Vukadinovich was 8-8 in serve receive and had 13 digs, Tettenhorst was 7-7 in serve receive and had five digs, Brashear had 13 digs and was 9-9 in serve receive, Davis had five digs and Bryant was 13-14 in serve receive and had 11 digs.
Defiance (19-4) will tangle with Toledo Central Catholic in the district semifinals at Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday at 7 p.m.
Division II Sectionals
At Defiance
Defiance def. Rossford, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14
Rossford (7-16) — Paige Kromenacker 3 kills; Karagyn Durco 9 kills.
Defiance (19-4) — Tori Vukadinovich 8-8 serve receive, 13 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 14-15 serving, 5 aces, 7-7 serve receive, 5 digs; Abby Elwood 12-12 hitting, 7 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 16-16 serving, 4 digs; Kaylee Brashear 13-17 hitting, 4 kills, 6-7 serving, 5-5 setting, 9-9 serve receive, 13 digs; Kendall Black 10-10 hitting, 7 kills, 6-6 serving, 3 digs; Courtney Daeger 10-11 hitting, 4-5 serving; Jordan Davis 10-12 hitting, 4 kills, 7-7 serving, 5 digs; Janelle Bryant 26-28 hitting, 13 kills, 16-17 serving, 5 aces, 13-14 serve receive, 11 digs.
