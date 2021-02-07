On Saturday afternoon, the Defiance College volleyball team lost of pair of matches to the visiting Franklin College Grizzlies at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
In the very competitive opening contest that went five sets and counts in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings, Defiance fell 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 8-15). Franklin made it a sweep in the second non-conference match with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-12) win.
Statistics for each team in the HCAC tilt were extremely even, but the Yellow Jackets had 12 service aces to the Grizzlies' seven. FC posted eight total blocks to just two for the hosts.
Mackenzie Benham collected 17 kills, 21 digs, and three service aces for DC while Brianna Wheeler delivered 43 assists. Tre'Ana King led the squad with 27 digs while Morgan Porter (Defiance) had 22 to along with five service aces.
The non-conference match also went to Franklin as the Grizzlies registered 30 kills with 14 errors in 94 attempts (.170 hitting percentage), compared to 19, 22 and 92 (-.170), respectively, for Defiance. The Yellow Jackets edged their visitors in digs, 48-46, but allowed 14 service aces by FC.
DC's leader in kills was Benham with six while Alexis Kiessling (Defiance) paced the defense with eight digs. Maddison Baacke added eight assists.
Defiance slips to 3-6 overall, including 2-3 in conference play while Franklin improves to 6-3 and 4-1, respectively. The Jackets are slated to play two matches at Anderson University on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in Anderson, Indiana.
