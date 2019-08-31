COLUMBUS — A season opening split saw the Defiance College Yellow Jacket volleyball program fall to Otterbein before defeating Lawrence in the Pam Briggs Capital Classic Friday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-12) in the opening contest before rebounding with a sweep of their own at 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-18).
Strong set-opening play from the Cardinals pushed the Yellow Jackets into early battles in each set of the first match. On the attack against Otterbein, Emma Seitz led the Purple and Gold with 19 total attacks, eight of which were kills. Morgan Porter (Defiance) picked up right where she left off the 2018 season, reaching double-digit digs in the match with 12.
The Yellow Jackets had no time for rest as they took on Lawrence shortly after the affair with the Cardinals. A slug fest to open the contest saw the score balance within six points during the opening set. A four point run to begin the second had Defiance pushing for a 2-0 lead. The Vikings quickly battled back as once again the teams fought for control. The tightly contested match carried into the third as DC pushed resiliently ahead for the crucial set victory.
There was plenty of attacking to go around for the Purple and Gold in match two of the day. Seitz continued her day, knocking in 10 kills. Delaney Monnin (Tinora) recorded eight kills of her own on 19 attacks, while Mackenzie Benham pushed the double-digit barrier, recording nine kills.
On the defensive front, Porter tallied 13 digs. Brianna Wheeler followed suit with eight. Abigail Cronin led from the service line as the senior recorded a team-best three service aces.
With the split, the Yellow Jackets stand at 1-1 on the season. Defiance will return to action today against Capital and St. John Fisher in the continuation of the Pam Briggs Capital Classic. Match times are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.
