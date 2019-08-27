VAN WERT — Defiance got its Western Buckeye League slate rolling with a solid win Monday evening, taking down host Van Wert in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20.
Senior Janelle Bryant racked up 18 kills on 37-41 hitting for the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 WBL) while Kendall Black added eight.
“It was a great win,” said DHS mentor Jolene Williams. “Our focus was keeping our pace consistently quick and to strengthen our communication. The girls did a great job. Jordan Davis played very well tonight, pushing our hitters and at the serving line, scoring 17 points for us.”
Davis finished with a pair of aces and was 22-23 serving on the evening.
With the win, Defiance will enter the weekend on a winning note. Defiance will complete at the Sylvania Southview Invitational Saturday morning at 9 p.m. before taking on Archbold at “The Thunderdome” on Tuesday.
At Van Wert
Defiance def. Van Wert, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Defiance (2-1, 1-0 WBL) — Tori Vukadinovich 12-12 serving, 28 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 15 digs; Abby Elwood 5 kills, 16-21 hitting; Kaylee Brashear 7 kills, 17-20 hitting, 23 digs; Kendall Black 8 kills, 16-16 hitting, 3 blocks; Courtney Daeger 5 kills, 9-11 hitting; Jordan Davis 4 kills, 22-23 serving, 2 aces, 10 digs, 35 assists; Janelle Bryant 18 kills, 37-41 hitting; 12 digs.
Van Wert (1-2, 0-1 WBL) — No statistics.
Reserves: Van Wert, 25-20, 25-23.
