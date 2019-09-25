Defiance bounced back from a tough four-set loss Monday at Bryan with a win on home digs against Findlay on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-15, 29-27.
Janelle Bryant racked up 20 kills on 48-51 hitting while also recording 18 digs and three aces in the victory for the 12-3 Bulldogs. Kaylee Brashear added 10 kills and 23 digs.
“The girls played very well tonight,” said Defiance head coach Jolene Williams. “We had a tough loss last night against Bryan and the girls were able to pull it all back together for a great team win.
“Kendall (Black) did an outstanding job at the serving line tonight. Abby Elwood had a few amazing swings on the right side and she and Jordan (Davis) did a great job of connecting. Courtney Daeger stayed aggressive at the net as well. I’m very proud of the way they all pulled together for this win.”
The Bulldogs will return to the court Thursday in Western Buckeye League action against Lima Bath at 6:30 p.m.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Findlay, 25-19, 25-15, 29-27
Findlay (5-10) — No statistics.
Defiance (12-3) — Janelle Bryant 20 kills, 48-51 hitting, 3 aces, 7-8 hitting, 18 digs; Kaylee Brashear 10 kills, 30-32 hitting, 23 digs; Courtney Daeger 14-14 hitting, 6 kills; Abby Elwood 4 kills, 12-14 hitting; Jordan Davis 4 kills, 9-13 hitting, 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 17 digs, 34 assists, 118-120 setting; Kendall Black 14-15 serving, 5 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 28 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 20 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-21, 25-20.
Freshman: Findlay, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20.
