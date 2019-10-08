BOWLING GREEN — Defiance held off a furious rally from Bowling Green, overcoming a lost two-set lead to take down the Bobcats on Monday, 25-21, 25-14, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13.
Janelle Bryant racked up a team-best 23 kills in the victory on 46-52 hitting for the Bulldogs (15-4) while senior Kaylee Brashear added 15 kills.
“It was a hard-fought match,” said DHS mentor Jolene Williams. “Bowling Green did not let up. Tonight we pulled some girls off our bench to give them a shot and they did an outstanding job.”
“(Sophomore) Kaitlyn Parrish stepped up into a huge role and played so amazingly well,” lauded Williams. “She served aggressively and ran the back line without any anxiety. She was a huge push for our team in that fifth set.
The Bulldogs will hit the courts often this week, traveling to Wapakoneta tonight in a WBL clash before hosting St. Marys on Thursday on Senior Night and rounding out the week with a Saturday morning contest against rival Napoleon at 11 a.m.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Bowling Green, 25-21, 25-14, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13
Bowling Green (4-15) — No statistics.
Defiance (15-4) — Janelle Bryant 23 kills, 46-52 hitting, 10-13 serving, 27 digs; Kaylee Brashear 15 kills, 35-39 hitting, 9-10 serving, 30 digs; Kendall Black 7 kills, 21-22 hitting, 11-12 serving, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Courtney Daeger 6 kills, 19-21 hitting, 18-18 serving; Abby Elwood 14-16 hitting, 2 blocks, 12 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 18-19 serving, 12 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 30 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 6 digs; Jordan Davis 14 digs, 41 assists.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-23, 26-24.
