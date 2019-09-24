BRYAN — When you have two teams that came into the game with a combined record of 22-5, one would expect a tough, close, hard-nosed battle and that’s exactly what happened Monday at Bryan
In the end, the Golden Bears won a four set thriller over Defiance, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 29-27.
“I told the girls that in order to beat Defiance, we were going to have to be aggressive, play strong at the net and play great defense in the back row and that’s what happened,” said Bryan coach Melanie Reinhart. “In the back row, the girls were picking up things that I didn’t think they could get to and Defiance was doing the same thing. It was a great game to watch. Because a lot of the teams we play, like in our league, are smaller than us, this was a great district win. It was nice to be able to prove that we can compete with good Division II schools.”
Bryan junior Abby Fernihugh knocked down nine kills and also collected six blocks.
“It takes a lot of practice to be able to get blocks, to shut out the best hitters and get into their heads,” Fernihugh said. “We had the mindset for this game that we had to go for everything (that was hit by Defiance) and to come out aggressive and stay confident.”
Bryan served notice that they were the confident and aggressive team right away, jumping out to a quick 5-1 lead. Fernihugh had two blocks and a kill in the run.
But even after Defiance responded immediately with five straight points to take a 6-5 lead, Bryan didn’t fold. The Bears quickly answered with two straight points to take a 7-6 lead and after that, there were nine ties, the last one coming at 16-16. From there, though, Bryan took a 19-16 lead, after a Kloee Antigo blocks and two Defiance hitting errors.
Defiance closed to within 20-19 after a Kaylee Brashear kill, but Bryan responded with four straight points to take a 24-19 lead. Fernihugh had a block and a kill in the run, along with two Defiance hitting errors. A Bryan service error brought the score to 24-21, but a Defiance service error ended the game in Bryan’s favor.
Defiance hurt itself throughout the match with 13 service errors. In game two, with the match tied at 19-19, Bryan forged ahead with four straight points, to take a 23-19 lead. Courtney Whetro had a kill, McKendry Semer had a kill and Gwen Spengler served up an ace.
Defiance closed to within 23-22 on a Janelle Bryant kill and a Kendall Black block. But Bryan’s Jess Robb responded with a kill, followed by a Defiance hitting error and Bryan prevailed in set two, 25-22.
“I think we were able to pull ahead in the first two games at the end, because we’ve been in that situation many times before and know how to push through, said Bryan hitter Jess Robb, who finished with 13 kills and six blocks.”
To that point, Bryan (12-3) has won three five-set games this year.
Game two was halted briefly, when Bryant collected her 1,000th career kill.
“It was a good night for Janelle and I’m super happy for her,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “Not very many Defiance hitters have achieved that amount.”
In game three, Defiance turned the tables late in the match to prevail, 25-22. Defiance trailed, 22-21, but scored the last four points of the game. Abby Elwood had kills to put Defiance up, 23-22, but two Bryan errors, including hitting the ball out of bounds on game point, gave the game to Defiance.
In game four, Bryan appeared to be coasting to a win, leading, 20-13. But Defiance rallied to tie the match at 24-24 and the teams then traded points to bring the score to 27-27. Bryan finally ended the fourth game marathon on a Semer kill and an ace from Spengler.
“We knew Bryan was going to be a tough team, because they have great coach who works them very hard and prepares them well,” Williams said. “The girls fought hard throughout and I’m proud of them for that. But we have to be more consistent on our serving. Also, it took the girls awhile in the first game to get adjusted and it took them too long to respond.The girls have to learn to kick it in right away and not wait until halfway through the match. We also have to learn how to play off the block against us. We still have a very good record and we have some things to clean up a bit.
Leading players for Bryan were Whetro, with 34 assists, Gwen Spengler, with 34 assists and Amaiah Valderas with 10 digs.
Defiance was led by Bryant’s 25 kills and 34 digs and 11 kills from Kaylee Brashear, Tori Vukadinovich had three aces and 37 digs, Abby Elwod had three kills and three blocks, Kendall Black had eight kills and four blocks, Courtney Daeger had three blocks and Jordan Davis collected 41 assists.
Defiance (11-3) hosts Findlay today and travels to Lima Bath for a WBL tilt on Thursday, Sept. 26.
At Bryan
Bryan def. Defiance, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25
Defiance (11-3) — Tori Vukadinovich 3-5 hitting, 9-10 serving, 3 aces, 9-11 setting, 30-32 serve receive, 37 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 5-6 serving, 11-13 serve receive, 17 digs; Abby Elwood 20-21 hitting, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 3-3 setting, 12 digs; Kaylee Brashear 32-38 hitting, 11 kills, 11-14 serving, 11-11 setting, 20-21 serve receive, 36 digs; Kendall Black 28-29 hitting, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 12-15 serving, 8 digs; Courtney Daeger 13-16 hitting, 3 blocks, 5-5 serving, 6 digs; Jordan Davis 15-18 hitting, 20-21 serving, 155-158 setting, 41 assists, 14 digs; Janelle Bryant 63-68 hi9tting, 25 kills, 11-13 serving, 6-6 setting, 18-19 serve receive, 34 digs.
Bryan (12-3) — Jess Robb 13 kills, 6 blocks, 10-10 serving; Gwen Spengler 24 digs; Courtney Whetro 34 assists; Kelly Miller 24-26 serving, 12 digs; abby Fernihough 9 kills, 6 blocks; McKendry; Semer 6 kills; Amaiah Valderas 10 digs; Grace Rohrer 3 kills; Makenna Turner 4-5 serve receive; Kloee Antigo 5 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-9, 25-17.
