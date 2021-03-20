AYERSVILLE — A familiar face to area volleyball fans will keep the youth movement going in Ayersville as 2015 Defiance College grad Alicia Kalik was approved as the Pilots’ new varsity volleyball head coach during the school’s board of education meeting on Monday.
Kalik, who has most recently served as seventh grade coach at Ayersville this past season, also brings experience to the local scene through her roles as an assistant to Brie Brenner at Defiance College and coaching the 16 Elite team for Defiance Volleyball Club, also headed up by Brenner.
“When I took the seventh grade position last fall, it was a last-minute decision that kind of fell in my lap,” explained Kalik. “Outside of coaching a couple girls from Ayersville in the past, I didn’t know all that much about the school and community. However, when I started coaching at Ayersville in the junior high program, I was welcomed with open arms and it truly felt that I was exactly where I needed to be. The athletes, parents and coaches fully trusted me with what I was teaching and that gave me full confidence that this is a program that I want to continue to be a part of.”
Kalik was a four-year starter and three-time all-HCAC first-teamer as setter in her Yellow Jacket career, earning the HCAC Freshman of the Year award in 2011. The South Lyon, Mich. native is the school’s all-time leader in assists with 3,751 and has three of the top six assist seasons in school history.
“We knew she had a lot of experience playing and then coaching and helping out coaching on the club scene so we knew she’d be valuable to us,” explained Ayersville athletic director Rafael Manriquez. “We got to see her interact with the kids and parents in the program and they had nothing but good things to say about her. Even some of our seniors that are graduating were familiar with her in the club scene and spoke very highly of her.”
Kalik cited her time spent with Brenner, a former NCAA All-American and Defiance High School star on the hardwood, as a key in her development.
“I owe a large majority of my playing and coaching knowledge to Brie Brenner,” said Kalik. “The way that she coaches is a way that teaches athletes not only how to to get the most out of their personal ability but she also coaches how to coach. I’m super grateful that I had the opportunity to be an assistant coach at DC and work alongside her for three years because in those three years, I learned so much about how to coach efficiently and effectively.”
The Pilots went a solid 7-12 in 2020 under first-year head coach Brooke Martin, falling to Hilltop in the D-IV sectional finals. Though five seniors depart, all-GMC second-teamer Maci Froelich will be back for her senior season for Ayersville, which had a sophomore and two freshman on the varsity roster this past season.
“It’s about relationships at this level and having those connections with the kids,” said Manriquez. “That’s a big reason why we were excited to have Alicia take on the job.”
“I believe one of the most important things to have as a coach is trust,” added Kalik. “Having that familiarity with a lot of the girls in the program will help me as I work to instill my systems and disciplines. I know that my team at the junior high level bought into what I was teaching and I hope that continues at the varsity level.”
“Ultimately, my biggest goal is to create a ‘family’ culture where my student-athletes know that I will always have their best interest in mind and that I will constantly encourage them to be the best athletes and people that they can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.