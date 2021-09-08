ARCHBOLD — Archbold volleyball moved to 5-0 with a dominating three-set victory over Defiance on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs fall to 3-5 with the loss.
“Archbold outplayed us,” Defiance head coach Jolene Williams said. “They played smart volleyball and rather than rising to the challenge, our girls kind of fell back. I know that we are a young team, but that is just something that we are going to have to continue to push forward is that mental challenge.”
It was a competitive first set as Defiance took the first two points but a five-point run by Archbold gave the Bluestreaks the early lead.
The Bulldogs were able to tie the score at nine, but another run by Archbold pushed their lead out to 15-10 and they never looked back taking the first set 25-14.
The second set featured the same end score, 25-14, but the route to get there was much different.
Archbold came out hot again as Ella Bowman, who led the attacking front for the Blustreaks all night with seven kills, fired a spike to the Bulldog side and gave Archbold an early 4-2 second set lead.
A few short runs by Archbold and they stretched the lead out to 16-8 before a timeout was called by Defiance.
Out of the timeout, the Bulldogs played pretty even but eventually dropped the set to fall in a 2-0 hole.
The third set was complete domination by Archbold as they opened up a 9-2 lead to begin the set and forced Defiance to call a timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Bulldogs were able to get a few points but more runs by the Bluestreaks pushed their lead to 16-5.
Defiance got five more points before the end of the set but it wasn’t enough as they fell in the third set 25-10.
It was a great night for the Archbold attackers and it didn’t just come from Bowman as four other Blustreaks were able to get at least four kills on the day with Addi Ziegler being the main distributor with a game-leading 26 assists.
“Our game plan is to have a balance, and that’s what we had. Addi (Ziegler), our setter, did an excellent job making sure we had a balance. We had kills from all areas on the court so it makes it super hard to defend and it makes our team dominant,” Archbold head coach Debbie Culler said.
Despite the disappointing loss, Defiance had a bright spot in Grayce Jones, who had nine assists, eight digs, and three blocks to lead the Bulldogs.
“Grayce Jones did a phenomenal job, she didn’t give up and was pushing through. A few of the other girls were swinging hard but today just wasn’t our day,” Williams said.
Elizabeth Hoffman and Madilyn Coler led the Bulldogs with 14 digs. Amelia Hernandez and Karleigh Hoffman led the attacking front with three kills.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday. Defiance will travel to Lima Shawnee for a WBL matchup. Archbold will get Wauseon at home for an NWOAL matchup.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Defiance, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Archbold (5-0, 1-0 NWOAL) - Ella Bowman 7 kills; Keely Culler 6 kills; Carsyn Hagans 6 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 5 kills, 4 aces; Olivia Liechty 4 kills; Addi Ziegler 26 assists.
Defiance (3-5, 1-0 WBL) - Elizabeth Hoffman 14 digs; Bella Walz 10 digs; Madilyn Coler 14 digs; Grayce Jones 9 assists, 8 digs; Karleigh Hoffman 4 digs.
