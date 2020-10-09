Due to unforeseen complications with printing of the Saturday, Oct. 10 edition of the Crescent-News, Friday night playoff football coverage will not be included with the paper.
Full coverage from the Defiance-Bay Village Bay Division III playoff game, the Ayersville-Edgerton Division VII playoff game and other Friday local sports content will be available to read online at crescent-news.com following their completion and in the Tuesday paper edition of the Crescent-News.
