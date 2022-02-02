VAN WERT — The Midwest Buckeye Umpires Association will be hosting a training course for prospective umpires ages 14 and up to earn OHSAA certification for the 2022 season.

The course will cost $135, which includes all instructional materials, OHSAA membership fees, rule books and annual association membership. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. from Feb. 16-March 16. Virtual Zoom instruction will be held on Tuesdays with in-person instruction on Wednesdays at Van Wert High School. The first class will be held in-person at Van Wert High School on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Course registration and payment can be completed online by visiting www.myohsaa.org, clicking the register link at the top of the page and clicking ‘Select a Course’ and searching for ‘Baseball - Van Wert’ after creating a free account.

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 419-305-0426.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments