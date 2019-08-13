New Dimension team

A New Dimension Baton team won two national championships recently at the World Majorette Festival held in Napoleon. Members of the team include front row (from left): Aubrey Singer, Allison Runk and Ava Hoyt. Second row: Madalyn Dieksheide and Maggie Wachtman. Back row: Abbey Fleming, Jasmine Rodriguez, Sophia Vandehay, Gracie Siler, Porsha Wolfrum and Mary Wachtman.

 Submitted Photo

A New Dimension Baton team brought home two national championships at the recently held World Majorette Festival in Napoleon.

Bringing home titles were the Junior Small Dance twirl team of Gracie Siler, Mary Wachtman and Porsha Wolfram. Also winning was the Tiny Tot small team of Allison Runk, Aubrey Singer and Ava Hoyt. Placing third was the Juvenile team of Abbey Fleming, Jasmine Rodriguez, Madalyn Dieksheide, Maggie Wachtman and Sophia Vandehay.

Individually, Mary Wachtman placed first in fancy strut, second in solo twirl, third in two-baton and fourth in fancy best appearing to place second overall in the intermediate 10-11 age group. Fleming was fifth in solo twirl, fifth in two-baton, sixth in fancy strut and eighth in fancy best appearing, placing her sixth in the beginner 8-9 age group. Maggie Wachtman was third in the solo twirl, third in fancy best appearing and fifth in basic box, placing fourth overall in the novice 8-9 age group. Runs was second in modeling, basic box and solo twirl to place second overall in the novice 3-5 age group. Vandehay was second in the open beginner basic box in the 10-11 age group.

The team is led by coaches Dori Robertson and Jamie Runk.

